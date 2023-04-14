Friday, April 14, 2023

Highland Park freshman Henry Zhu is among the top 10 high school archers in Texas. (PHOTO: Chris McGathey)
HP Archers to Make History at Nationals

Highland Park High School’s archery team will make its first appearance at the National Archery in the Schools Program national tournament this spring.

The team qualified for the May event in Louisville, Kentucky, with a stellar performance at the recent Texas state tournament in Belton, where HP’s squad of 24 archers placed 14th in the bullseye division.

HP’s Henry Zhu was third among freshman boys in the state with a total score of 286 — also good for eighth among all boys. Other top male finishers included Mitch Dauphinais (268) and Sam Masullo (267).

On the girls side, HP was led by Gracie Kong and Ashley Schumacher with 277 points apiece, followed by Dakota Wulff (262). Schumacher also scored 268 in the 3D target event, good for a top-12 regional finish among sophomore girls.

