Greg Cannon Receives 2023 NTCAR Stemmons Service Award

The North Texas Commercial Association of Realtors (NTCAR) recently honored Greg Cannon, of University Park, with the 2023 NTCAR Stemmons Service Award.

The executive vice president is the fourth winner from Colliers Dallas-Fort Worth, including Tom Pearson, Chris Teesdale, and Allen Gump.

Other Park Cities winners have included Nick Nicholas, Brian O’Boyle, Bill McClung, and Jack Gosnell.

“Giving back to our local community is a major passion and value of ours here at Colliers,” Cannon said. “It’s an honor to receive this award and be in the great company that came before.”

Founded in 1976, the Stemmons Service Award honors a member of the brokerage community who best exemplifies the highest standards of a commercial real estate professional. Recipients are those who demonstrate award-winning professional and civic involvement, an active production level, and a respected reputation. This award is named for the Stemmons family in recognition of their leadership and contributions to the growth of Dallas, and their long-standing dedication to and support of NTCAR.