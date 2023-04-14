Scots, Rangers Shine at 7-6A Track Meet

Three individual gold medals highlighted a strong performance by the Highland Park girls at the District 7-6A track and field meet, which finished Thursday at Jesuit Dallas.

Kayla Dickerson and Ellie Preston finished in the top two spots in the 800. Mason Prather won the discus by a wide margin and was runner-up in the shot put. Hattie Speicher was the district champ in the triple jump.

The top four finishers in each event, including relays, will advance to the area meet on April 21 in Arlington. That meet will combine the best of 7-6A and 8-6A.

Also qualifying for the area meet for the Lady Scots were Maddie Heckler, Georgia Jones, Caroline Scott, Charlotte Hudson, Emory Rhodes, Callie DeSchryver, Catherine Hale, Madeleine Denton, Zoya Jordan, Ailey Fidler, and Peyton Stone.

In boys events, Luke Herring, who qualified for the Class 5A state meet last year in the 300 hurdles, easily won the 110 hurdles on Thursday but was the runner-up in the 300 behind Jesuit’s Charlie Humbert (who was second behind Herring in at the 110 distance).

HP’s Thomas Jackman won the district title in the discus and was second in the shot put. Other area qualifiers were Kyle Carlson, Cooper Moore, Wesley Winfield, Jack Danner, Spencer Haag, Jay Cox, and Jacob Ariyo.

Other individual event winners for Jesuit included Caden Cutchall (400), Henry Beckman (800), Timothy Bush (high jump), and Thatch Balady (pole vault). Also advancing to the area meet for the Rangers were Charlie Thornton, Hampton Aldridge, Mason Adams, and Jameson Kemp.