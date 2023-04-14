Scots Post Another Shutout, Sweep Nimitz

Ten games into the District 7-6A baseball schedule, Highland Park has thrown seven shutouts. The latest came on Friday, when the Scots completed a sweep of Irving Nimitz with a 2-0 road win.

The Scots (14-9, 8-2) outscored the Vikings 10-0 over their two games this week. Their eight league victories — including three each against Irving, Lake Highlands, and Richardson Berkner — have come by a combined margin of 56-1.

Carrying a four-game winning streak, HP will turn around to begin another district series on Saturday at Irving MacArthur before hosting the Cardinals on Tuesday. Another sweep could solidify a playoff spot for the Scots.