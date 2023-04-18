Summer Camps Bolster Essential Life Skills

As parents, we work fast and furious with college advisers to help our children get that competitive edge, get into that prestigious college, land the perfect job, and be successful in all they do.

From interning in a parent’s business to amp up the resume to enrolling in summer programs to help write college essays, most will do anything to help their children.

But have you ever thought about how sending your child to an overnight summer camp might give them everything they need to get that competitive edge and more?

Think about the skills our children need to get into college and compete. The skills that look good on a college application — oral communication, critical thinking, problem-solving, interpersonal and leadership skills, and creativity — are all attributes that any successful student will find valuable in college.

There is no better place than a good summer camp to build these skills.

At camp, living with a group of eight to 10 other campers, most of whom are new friends, encourages children to work together and step up as leaders in their cabins.

Living unplugged in nature is a perfect place to foster creativity, think outside the box, and develop the next big idea for that college essay. Summer camp can provide a much-needed opportunity to live without technology, achieve focus and develop those creative thought processes and connections needed for college and life.

This is all backed by data. Over the past decade, studies have shown that outdoor programs stimulate the development of many vital skills. On top of the ones already mentioned, being outdoors in a structured environment, such as summer camp, will have positive effects on adolescents’ sense of empowerment, self-control, independence, self-understanding, assertiveness, decision-making skills, self-esteem, academics, personality, adaptability, collaboration, communication, and interpersonal relations. Once again, all skills that give our children that competitive edge for college, the workplace, and beyond.

There is so much we can do for our children and giving them the gift of summer camp allows them to learn skills we can’t always teach at home.

Reach Helene Abrams with Tips on Trips and Camps, a free advisory service that helps parents find enriching summer overnight experiences for their children, ages 7-18, at 214-693-9259 or [email protected]