Mother-Daughter Duo Opening Sugar & Sage Bakery

Mother-daughter duo Alison and Ashley Sage Weinstein, 16, are gearing up to open a bakery on Lovers Lane across from Highland Park High School this month with the help of some well-known chefs.

Ashley and Alison Weinstein photographed in Dallas, Texas on February 4, 2023. (Photo/Sharon Ellman)

The patisserie and coffee bar at 4314 Lovers Lane will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, and Wednsday-Friday and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday when it opens later this month. The menu will include sweets like cookies, cupcakes, and doughnuts, more savory breads like focaccia, elevated selections like Kouign-Amann and Brioche Feuilletée, artisan breads and baguette sandwiches, and a coffee program crafted by Dallas-based Noble Coyote Coffee Roasters.

Chef Jill Bates, who spent years alongside Dean Fearing at Fearing’s/The Ritz Carlton and at The Mansion on Turtle Creek and was most recently tapped by Chef Chad Houser to lead Café Momentum’s pastry program, partnered with James Beard Award-winning Chef Michael Laiskonis, who led the pastry program at New York’s 3-Michelin-starred Le Bernardin for eight years, to create recipes for Sugar & Sage at a New York test kitchen.

“I couldn’t be more excited. Dallas is going to love Sugar & Sage,” said Bates. “Our exceptional team shares a passion for creating fresh, chef-inspired pastries. That we can do this daily from our onsite kitchen is special and distinguishes us in the coffee café world. Combine this with our world-class coffee featuring Noble Coyote and Dallas is in for a treat.”

The location will also boast a patio with a mural with nods to Ashley’s playful personality.

