PHOTO: Michael Laiskonis
Mother-Daughter Duo Opening Sugar & Sage Bakery

Rachel Snyder 0 Comments

Mother-daughter duo Alison and Ashley Sage Weinstein, 16, are gearing up to open a bakery on Lovers Lane across from Highland Park High School this month with the help of some well-known chefs.

Ashley and Alison Weinstein photographed in Dallas, Texas on February 4, 2023. (Photo/Sharon Ellman)

The patisserie and coffee bar at 4314 Lovers Lane will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, and Wednsday-Friday and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday when it opens later this month. The menu will include sweets like cookies, cupcakes, and doughnuts, more savory breads like focaccia, elevated selections like Kouign-Amann and Brioche Feuilletée, artisan breads and baguette sandwiches, and a coffee program crafted by Dallas-based Noble Coyote Coffee Roasters. 

Chef Jill Bates, who spent years alongside Dean Fearing at Fearing’s/The Ritz Carlton and at The Mansion on Turtle Creek and was most recently tapped by Chef Chad Houser to lead Café Momentum’s pastry program, partnered with James Beard Award-winning Chef Michael Laiskonis, who led the pastry program at New York’s 3-Michelin-starred Le Bernardin for eight years, to create recipes for Sugar & Sage at a New York test kitchen.

“I couldn’t be more excited. Dallas is going to love Sugar & Sage,” said Bates. “Our exceptional team shares a passion for creating fresh, chef-inspired pastries. That we can do this daily from our onsite kitchen is special and distinguishes us in the coffee café world. Combine this with our world-class coffee featuring Noble Coyote and Dallas is in for a treat.”

The location will also boast a patio with a mural with nods to Ashley’s playful personality.

For more information, follow Sugar & Sage Bakery’s website or Instagram.

PHOTO: Michael Laiskonis
PHOTO: Michael Laiskonis
Rendering: Courtesy

Rachel Snyder

Rachel Snyder, deputy editor at People Newspapers, joined the staff in 2019, returning to her native Dallas-Fort Worth after starting her career at community newspapers in Oklahoma. One of her stories won first place in its category in the Oklahoma Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest in 2018. She’s a fan of puns and community journalism, not necessarily in that order. You can reach her at [email protected]

