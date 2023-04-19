Thursday, April 20, 2023

Clayton Kershaw auctioned off a hat and guitar signed by country artist Darius Rucker. (Macatee Photography)
Clayton Kershaw Fans (and Friends): Don’t Miss April’s ‘D Magazine’

On a fall night in 2022, Clayton Kershaw of University Park took the mound (I mean the mic) and made his pitch: Buy a guitar autographed by Darius Rucker.

D Magazine’s April cover story by Mike Piellucci explores the baseball career and homelife of a future hall of famer from the Park Cities. (William Taylor)

That’s how Dallas’ best-known Los Angeles Dodger closed out the eighth annual Kershaw’s Challenge Live benefit concert on Nov. 10 at The Rustic. The event drew 1,000-plus guests and raised more than $1.8 million to serve vulnerable and at-risk children in Los Angeles, Dallas, Africa, and the Dominican Republic.

In the April issue of D Magazine, our sister publication, a piece by Mike Piellucci describes the scene and Kershaw’s “raspy voice calling for bigger bids, exhorting the crowd to go higher, until it’s going once, going twice, sold.”

The D sports editor’s “Faith, Family, and Fastballs” cover story explores the future hall of famer’s baseball career while focusing on the Park Cities roots Clayton and Ellen Kershaw intentionally nourish and depend on as they bring up their children now and make plans for tomorrow. Kershaw fans and neighbors, you don’t want to miss it.

