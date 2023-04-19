HP Pool Delays Start to Lap Season

The Highland Park swimming pool postponed the lap pool’s opening “due to an unforeseen mechanical issue with the pool’s heating system.”

Opening day was originally planned for April 18, but it has been delayed until appropriate repairs can be made, according to a notice on the town’s website.

“For the comfort and safety of our patrons, the pool temperature should be between 78 [and] 86 degrees,” the notice reads. “We apologize for the inconvenience and will provide updates on the opening as soon as repairs are made.”