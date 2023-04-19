Thursday, April 20, 2023

People Newspapers

People Newspapers

PHOTO: File photo/Courtesy Town of Highland Park
News Park Cities 

HP Pool Delays Start to Lap Season

Maria Lawson 0 Comments

The Highland Park swimming pool postponed the lap pool’s opening “due to an unforeseen mechanical issue with the pool’s heating system.”

Opening day was originally planned for April 18, but it has been delayed until appropriate repairs can be made, according to a notice on the town’s website.

(READ: HP Pool Sets 2023 Season, Makes Renovations)

“For the comfort and safety of our patrons, the pool temperature should be between 78 [and] 86 degrees,” the notice reads. “We apologize for the inconvenience and will provide updates on the opening as soon as repairs are made.”

You May Also Like

Court Approves Edgemere Sale Plan

Rachel Snyder 0

HP Students Organizing Dress Drive ‘Ruby’s Runway’

Rachel Snyder 0

UP Elementary Principal Announces Retirement

Staff Report 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.