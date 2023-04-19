Exterior Home Makeover Ideas for Budgets of Any Size

Whether you are selling your home this spring or plan on enjoying it for years to come, it’s important to make the exterior just as inviting as the interior.

However, many homeowners are daunted by the costs and decision-making involved in a renovation, especially if they haven’t made any updates since they moved in.

The projects that tend to drive up costs the most include repainting, adding an outdoor living area, replacing the roof, replacing the garage doors, or redoing the landscaping. However, these upgrades also tend to have the biggest return on investment.

Some less expensive ways to freshen up your home’s exterior include:

• Removing fallen branches and dead plants, then planting new flowers

• Washing the exteriors of your windows

• Sweeping and decluttering your porch

• Weeding the driveway

• Replacing hardware with new fixtures in matching metal colors

That said, just because the paint on your house hasn’t begun to peel doesn’t mean it couldn’t benefit from a fresh coat, especially if the color has become dull over time. Although repainting a home can cost between $6,000 and $12,000, you can also give your home a more affordable facelift by only repainting the trim or shutters.

One of the most impactful ways to update your front porch is by either repainting or replacing the front door.

The concrete patio furniture used for this sitting area is sturdy and won’t be knocked over in inclement weather. The aqua for the gingham cushions and the garden stools complements the patio floor and the interior color scheme. Repainting the front door in a bold color is an easy way to make the front porch more eye-catching.

Before replacing the door entirely, consider choosing a new design that will let in more light, have more or less architectural detail, or be made of a different material.

Fences aren’t just for security — they define your property and are another opportunity to add style to your landscape. Adding a gate gives your home even more presence.

Look at your hardscape to see if there are ways you can give it more charm and style. Finishes such as exposed aggregate, colored concrete, or textured concrete are becoming more popular for stone walkways. You can also use ground pavers and bricks to add a decorative finishing touch to your driveway.

There are plenty of ways to update your house’s exterior, no matter your budget.

As the owner of a full-service interior design firm, I’m often involved with both the outside and inside of a house design. If you’re planning on making a serious overhaul, an interior designer can help keep your project on track and help you create a new look that stands the test of time.