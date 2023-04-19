McKesson CEO Brian Tyler To Speak at SMU’s May Commencement

As if leading a Top 10 Fortune 500 healthcare services company isn’t enough, McKesson Corporation CEO Brian Tyler has given SMU another reason to look forward to his May commencement address.

“Brian recently arranged to meet with a group of our graduating seniors to learn about the issues they think are important as they prepare to launch their careers,” SMU President R. Gerald Turner said. “This attention to detail helps us understand why he has been so successful as the leader of one of the largest corporations in the country during what has been a remarkable period of growth and change in the healthcare industry. I’m looking forward to his remarks.”

SMU’s May Commencement Convocation, scheduled for 8:30 a.m. May 13 at Moody Coliseum, will be streamed live at https://www.smu.edu/live.

Since joining McKesson more than 25 years ago, Tyler has held various leadership roles. As a diversified healthcare services leader, McKesson partners with biopharma companies, care providers, pharmacies, manufacturers, governments, and others to deliver insights, products, and services that help make quality care more accessible and affordable.

Since becoming CEO in 2019, Tyler has led McKesson through a significant period of transformation, building upon the company’s strength as a distributor to make an even greater impact in oncology and biopharma services. Recently, McKesson played a front-and-center role in COVID-19 relief efforts around the world, securing and delivering critical medicines and medical supplies to healthcare facilities and first responders, distributing COVID-19 vaccines and supply kits, and helping vaccinate the public through its Health Mart pharmacies in the U.S. and affiliated pharmacies across North America. Tyler’s leadership empowers McKesson employees to lead with a growth mindset and deliver excellent results for customers and partners while remaining focused on advancing health outcomes for all.

“It’s an honor to have the opportunity to be the featured speaker at SMU’s Commencement Convocation in May,” said Tyler. “I am deeply impressed by the class of 2023 – particularly their accomplishments, optimistic view of the future, and natural ability to navigate the unexpected while working toward their long-term goals.”

Tyler is a member of the SMU Cox Executive Board and the President’s Advisory Board for UT Southwestern Medical Center. He’s on the board of directors for Republic Services and the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Wholesalers. He’s a member of the National Academy of Medicine Action Collaborative and the Wall Street Journal CEO Council and Business Roundtable. Tyler also serves as the chair of the American Cancer Society’s North Texas chapter of CEOs Against Cancer.

Tyler holds a doctorate and master’s degree from the University of Chicago, where he studied under a grant from the National Science Foundation. Tyler also earned a Bachelor of Arts in economics with high honors from the University of California Santa Cruz.