Jesuit Eyes Title at Rugby State Tourney

Jesuit Dallas will try to cap a stellar season with a trophy at the Rugby Texas Varsity Cup Finals on Saturday in Houston.

The Rangers (10-1) will face a rematch against rival Strake Jesuit. The Crusaders handed the Rangers their only loss of the season 31-0 in March.

Jesuit knocked off Houston St. Thomas 39-17 on April 21 to advance, led by a standout performance by Jordan Mason. The Rangers were the state runner-up last season, falling to The Woodlands in the championship game.