HP Earns State Bids in Singles, Doubles

Highland Park will send three tennis players to the Class 6A state tournament after runner-up regional finishes.

The boys doubles tandem of Leo Hall and Carl Newell was second at the Region I meet in McKinney, falling to Allen’s Tejas Ram and Noah Hakim in the finals.

The HP duo will face Nishil Gandhi and Gabriel Segubiense of Sugar Land Clements in the first round on April 25 in San Antonio. It will be the second state tournament appearance for Newell, who was a runner-up in the 5A boys doubles bracket a year ago with Ray Saalfield.

HP’s Brianna Rees earned a state berth in girls singles by placing second behind Allen’s Chelsie Son in the regional tournament. Rees will clash with Austin Westlake’s Chloe Zhang in the opening round.