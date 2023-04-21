Meet Your Candidates for the District 13 City Council Race

District 13 will see incumbent Gay Donnell Willis and Priscilla Shacklett on the ballot of the May 6 election.

Early voting will be April 24 to May 2.

Both candidates submitted questionnaire responses to People Newspapers, which you can find below. Answers have been edited for brevity and clarity.

Gay Donnell Willis

Can you provide a brief “elevator pitch” for your campaign?

In my first term I’ve demonstrated neighborhood-focused leadership, and I want to continue that positive momentum. I have a track record of fully-supporting our police and fire departments, and though District 13 is one of the safest in the city, serving on the Public Safety Committee allows me to keep watch on the Dallas Police Departments’s recruitment and retention plans, as well as crime-fighting and crime-deterring initiatives to keep residents safe. Streets, alleys, and stormwater projects touch our every day lives, and I have fought to increase funding and progress for these critical basics. I also want to bring more partners to the table in helping Dallas with homelessness — many people need medical services and attention that are better provided by the county and specialized providers — so convening the right entities from healthcare to outreach to law enforcement needs to be tightened up. Overall, I’ve shown District 13 residents that I can build relationships with my council colleagues to get majority support to get things done for them, and I want that to continue.

Please provide a quick bio about yourself.

As the incumbent District 13 City Councilmember, I’ve served on the Government Performance & Financial Management (vice chair), Public Safety, Economic Development and Transportation, and Infrastructure Committees. Professional experience includes managing accounts for Fortune 50 companies at a global advertising firm, as well as a promotions and broadcast career at the CBS affiliate in Lubbock, Texas. Before being elected to council, I was president and CEO of the Turtle Creek Conservancy and am a Certified Fund Raising Executive.

I have served on the Vickery Meadow TIF Board, the 2017 Dallas Bond Committee/Critical Facilities Subcommittee, and the Community Development Commission (Financial Oversight and Public Improvement Subcommittees). I also served on the 2020 DISD Bond Committee/Safety & Security Subcommittee, as well as the Site Based Decision Making Committee at Emmett J. Conrad High School.

I was a 19-year active in the Junior League of Dallas, culminating as Community Vice President over 1,100 volunteers donating 120,000 hours across 40 nonprofit agencies, and oversight of two grantmaking bodies that distributed over $1.1 million, including Grants for Innovative Teaching. I co-chaired the 20th Anniversary of the Family Place Partners Card, which raised more than $1,132,000 to help break the cycle of family violence. Other co-chair roles included the Walk to End Alzheimers, Friends of the Dallas Public Library Gala, and Tex Protects Gala Dinner.

I am a graduate of the inaugural Leadership ISD ’10, Leadership Dallas ’14, and Leadership Texas Women ’17.

I am a fifth generation Texan, born in Dallas, raised in Fort Worth and am a proud graduate of Texas Tech University. I’ve lived and worked in Dallas for 26 years, with the last 20 years in District 13. My husband Michael Willis is COO of Graniti Vicentia. We have four children and a Dallas Animal Services rescue cat.

What do you think is the main issue facing District 13 residents right now, and what do you plan to do about it?

District 13 is one of the safest districts in the city, but we need to be sure we keep our law enforcement supported with the funding and tools they need to keep crime rates down. In addition to public safety, I hear a lot about infrastructure: streets, alleys, and stormwater issues. Waiting for a bond program every few years is not a good way to catch up on the maintenance and reconstruction residents need, so I will fight for more funding in the annual budget so residents can see progress when they drive to work or run errands every day. Pushing for lower taxes, especially in the face of rising property values is important to D13 residents, and I’ve done that in the last two budget sessions.

How do you plan to tackle issues in the community?

I’ve shown District 13 residents that I speak up on issues that are important to them, but I also know how to listen to and work with my council colleagues to get things done. You can be full of ideas, but if you can’t persuade seven other colleagues to support it, you’ll get nothing done. One example of my ability to do this is that the only library in the City of Dallas open seven days a week is the Vickery Park Library in District 13. I proposed an amendment, laid out the case, and because of the working relationship I have with others, was able to see it passed. It’s a benefit to that neighborhood, our district, and the city as a whole.

What does District 13 do well?

Neighborhood engagement is a hallmark of District 13 — from 4th of July parades, to ice cream socials and egg hunts, to annual meetings. I am thankful to those who have stepped up to play a leadership role in bringing their neighbors together. Neighbors who are connected look out for each other, advocate for neighborhood needs, and are the eyes and ears that our law enforcement professionals need to keep our city safe as a whole. There are some neighborhoods that aren’t formally organized with an HOA, Neighborhood Association, Crime Watch or ENP, so I’ve connected them with some of our established neighborhood groups to help them stand up their own organization, whatever shape it may take. I appreciate the willingness of District 13’s neighborhood leaders to help others along toward the kind of social and safety benefits their groups enjoy.

If elected, what are your goals?

I will continue the positive momentum District 13 has around being one of the safest districts in the City of Dallas, as well as fighting for more funds directed toward repairing our streets and alleys. There is so much unrealized economic development opportunity in this district, so I’d like to ensure projects like Preston Center are given attention to move them forward.

Why are you the best candidate for this position?

I have shown District 13 residents that I can get things done at City Hall. I listen to them, do thoughtful research, and build relationships with my City Council colleagues and staff to gain their support for issues important to District 13 residents. I have established myself, their representative, as a credible, trusted councilmember who brings neighborhood-focused leadership to the horseshoe. I love this job, am honored to serve, and want to continue as the District 13 representative for another term.

Priscilla Shacklett

Can you provide a brief “elevator pitch” for your campaign?

Our taxes are rising almost as fast as crime and homelessness. Under my watch, the police will be supported, laws will be upheld, and the City Council will be accountable to taxpayers. The city council needs to concentrate on doing the job they were elected to do, which is to provide a safe, clean, fiscally healthy city for its citizens and businesses. I will do that job because I love Dallas. I have the business experience and track record to make sure Dallas becomes the safest big city in America again. Everything I do will be focused on keeping Dallas from turning into San Francisco, which is where I fear it is heading.

Please provide a quick bio about yourself.

Education: I graduated from the University of Colorado with a B.A. English, Secondary Education. I attended Contra Costa College for my A.A. in Early Childhood Development.

AT&T/PacBell – 12 years revenue accounting budgets and results, computer programmer, systems analyst, and administrative services. I learned a strong work ethic and ability to analyze data during this work experience. I will bring these basic skills to the City Council.

Residential Realtor – 12 years. I received top sales production awards. To win awards, I learned to really listen to my clients. The process involves listening, communicating, advising, negotiating, evaluating property use and value, and dissecting contracts so that everyone is clear on details when a binding agreement is made. As a Council person I will bring these skills to work. There will be total transparency.

Family Child Care – I moved to Dallas 12 years ago because my family needed me. For the past 10.5 years I cared for my grandson from infancy to fifth grade as he attended public schools. I was very involved with school wait lines, homework, school meetings, sports, public libraries, and parks. I am up to date on crucial parental concerns and want to be involved in improving DISD schools where I can.

Election Poll watcher and Presiding Precinct Judge – past two elections. Election integrity in America, Texas, and Dallas County are important to me. I want to do my part to preserve our wonderful way of life.

What do you think is the main issue facing District 13 residents right now, and what do you plan to do about it?

Right now District 13 residents are very concerned about accelerated crime levels especially over the past two years. We are constantly seeing reports on Nextdoor in numbers we have never seen before. We need to give police the authority to enforce laws and we need a district attorney who will prosecute criminals. District 13 people are being followed home from stores and assaulted, people are trespassing, and drug arrests are up like never before. Under this crime category I include homeless drug possession, illegal encampments, panhandling, and unlawful weapons. All of these crimes need to be enforced now and the homeless need to be sheltered, analyzed, and treated in professional treatment centers. They should not be rotated from the streets through expensive hotels and tiny houses, back to the streets with little or no treatment, as the City Council is considering. I will work with the city, county, and state to facilitate treatment, rehabilitation, and job opportunities so previously homeless people can return to normal life if possible. Being on the street with no protective shelter or rehabilitation services is inhumane and unfair to the rest of society in Dallas. It also promotes petty and major crimes due to unstable mental conditions and drugs. Dallas needs to reevaluate its budget planning process and focus on the real needs of the community. I am not in favor of the City Council-established Diversity Equity Inclusivity Department which will be the lens through which every decision is made. I believe in equal treatment, not social equity. They are two different things. I would vote to use the funding for something which will benefit all citizens and will not be an expensive social engineering project for politicians which does not provide equal treatment to all citizens, employees, prospective employees, and prospective business contracts. I will be very involved in evaluating the budget produced by the city manager and given to the City Council for review. I will not rubber stamp it. We have not only enormous city debt but our first responders’ pension fund is also unfunded by @$3bil. Our police force is understaffed partly due to fear that there is no pension, and also because of low morale since the City Council voted to defund police in 2021. I will work to make police feel valued again by allocating budget funds to meet the paygrade of other cities, provide signing bonuses, and retention bonuses. In other words, our city will be run like a competitive business. City roadways are incredibly neglected despite citizens’ outcry. I will make sure they get repaired starting with the most neglected and undriveable. School safety is a priority where we must employ the latest safety measures with help from police and other security teams, with measures taken for regular inspections, and safety drills for students and teachers. Homeless need to be removed from the streets, sheltered, treated, and rehabilitated if possible. Panhandling should be illegal. Zoning changes need to be carefully evaluated and consideration for adjoining neighborhoods prioritized. The majority of affected property owners should have the strongest voice in the indecision-making process for any rezoning. Soaring Property taxes need to be stabilized with the cooperation of the City Council, the appraisal department, and the state legislature. The current tax plan is causing us taxpayers to face extraordinary increases year over year despite the “No New Revenue Plan.” I will work to get property taxes stabilized. I am also very concerned about Dallas being the number one city for human trafficking. We must tackle this horrific problem by enforcing our laws and rescuing victims. I do not understand why the City Council took the time-consuming, unlawful step of passing with a vote of 10-1 to publish a “proclamation” that invites illegal immigrants to Dallas for low cost health care, including abortions without restriction, meaning late-term pregnancies. Regardless of your views, this cannot be condoned. This proclamation also included a quick path to Medicaid all paid courtesy of Dallas, Texas, taxpayers. Why would the City Council vote for such a potentially devastating proclamation which is totally out of its purview? The City Council needs to follow state law as an example to the citizens. I will work to revoke the potentially devastating proclamation which will drain our coffers and city services. I will bring common sense to our City Council’s budget and actions it takes.

How do you plan to tackle issues in the community?

No response provided.

What does District 13 do well?

District 13 currently has great neighborhoods, trails, and community services. The basic quality of life has been wonderful. There are many neighborhoods with convenient shopping opportunities. You see pride of ownership and stability in neighborhoods. Go into any Walmart and see people of all races and ages chatting to each other in lines and aisles. When the new crime wave started hitting in full force during the past couple of years, neighbors have gone out of their way to notify each other because they care about each other. District 13 is well located and populated with good, friendly people who care.

If elected, what are your goals?

In District 13 I plan to push for police presence and work with authorities to make sure criminals they arrest are prosecuted. I want the city to be safe again by setting the groundwork so that homeless in my district will be taken to facilities where they can be sheltered, evaluated, treated, trained for meaningful work, and enabled to live productive lives or humanely sheltered in a facility where they will not be a potential harm to themselves or others. We won’t leave them on the streets. I want to improve traffic safety and control in District 13. I’d like to implement high-tech speed and red light monitors again. Traffic accidents and insurance rates are skyrocketing because of out-of-control reckless driving. I want regular, in depth monitoring of school safety so that our schools are models of protection so students can learn and grow. As a council member I have an obligation to Dallas to make sure the city regains its vibrancy and growth. The bottleneck of building permits which has existed for years must stop immediately. I will investigate and take action. I will be responsible to all constituents who have been disappointed by the current City Council person’s lack of response. Look around — the city is littered, graffiti is popping up, crime is up, streets and alleys are in disrepair, and panhandlers and homeless people are everywhere. This has to stop or Dallas will turn into San Francisco. My goal is to be the person you know you can trust to do the right thing for you. I was trained, not in the inner workings of government, but via a long, relevant business career and I will make a difference in improving city services for you. Quality of life will improve in Dallas and the business environment will improve to create more job opportunities and prosperity to the city.

Editor’s note: When asked about the lack of response during her first council term, incumbent candidate Gay Donnell Willis said, “That’s simply not true. We’ve made progress on all of those fronts. In my first time term, I was able to see through street and alley repair and maintenance on Harvest Hill, Pallos Verdes, Shady Hill, and Phoenix drive, among several others, and more is on the way. We still have challenges when it comes to property crimes and homelessness. Thousands of 311 calls have been responded to. In my second term, I will work hard with our residents to continue to find solutions to these pressing problems. My door has always been open and always will be to discuss any issue with the citizens of District 13.“

Why are you the best candidate for this position?

I am the best candidate because I have not created the chaos and mess that is District 13. Over the past two years we have seen an increase in crime and homelessness. Zoning changes have occurred without proper consideration for neighbors’ concerns. Streets and alleys are in horrible disrepair even after numerous complaints to the council person. I’m the best candidate because of my business and life experience. I know how to analyze and develop budgets and results, listen to clients/constituents and take action for great results, care for a school child, and understand today’s parenting challenges. I will listen and make sensible decisions on the City Council. I think traditionally and rationally, always with an eye for future implications of every decision. I will be transparent and make sure my constituents know what is happening at City Hall with their tax dollars and current events.