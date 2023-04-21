Faith Friday: Highland Park Presbyterian Food Distribution

Highland Park Presbyterian Church is partnering with Dallas Leadership Foundation on food box packing and distribution.

Volunteers will gather at 9 a.m. April 22 in the Dorothy Moore Youth Center at 1421 N. Peak Street., and can register online here. Shifts are two hours long and those under 16 are asked to be accompanied by an adult.

Highland Park Presbyterian’s food distribution program in partnership with the Dallas Leadership Foundation provides at least 550 food boxes twice a month to families in need.