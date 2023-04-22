Meet Your Candidates for the District 2 Board of Trustees Race

Jimmy Tran, Sarah Weinberg, and Kevin Malonson will appear on the ballot for the Dallas ISD District 2 board of trustees race, which covers the Preston Hollow area.

Election Day is May 6, with early voting from April 24 to May 2.

See below for the candidate questionnaires they submitted to People Newspapers. Answers have been edited for brevity and clarity.

Jimmy Tran

Can you provide a brief “elevator pitch” for your campaign?

I have spent the last 20+ years volunteering and advocating for public education. I believe I bring the most to this position for three reasons.

First, I have three young, elementary aged children enrolled in DISD. I am proximate to the issues and know the challenges as well as the opportunities facing DISD. As a family, my wife and I have experienced both private and public education and we understand the educational decisions facing our families in District 2.

Second, I have 20 years of business experience at large, complex organizations that I can apply toward DISD, the second largest school district in Texas with a $1.8 billion annual budget. Having trustees who bring different perspectives to the board room, including business and corporate experience, will only make us stronger.

Third, I have the temperament, energy, and passion to work with our board to drive to consensus around key issues. I know that nothing can be done without a majority consensus from the board.

My vision is to help DISD become an A-rated district and the best performing urban school District in our state. I will work relentlessly to provide more opportunities to more kids across DISD.

Can you give a quick bio about yourself?

I am a first-generation college graduate and education has fundamentally changed the course of my life. My parents came to the United States as immigrants and refugees following the Vietnam War and I was born in Texas shortly after their arrival to the U.S. I attended my local neighborhood schools from kindergarten through high school and this gave me the foundation I needed to attend SMU and achieve multiple graduate degrees from Harvard.

After my education, I entered a 20-year career in the corporate sector, working at large, complex organizations such as Bain & Company and CBRE. Currently, I own a technology and coding business in Preston Hollow called Code Ninjas. I will bring all these experiences with me as I pursue this DISD trustee position. I have worked in and around schools for two decades, but I also bring the perspective of a business owner and former executive.

I am excited about this opportunity to serve the kids, parents and families of District 2.

Do you have children in District 2?

Yes, my children are currently in firth, third, and fifth grade and all three attend Dallas ISD schools. Out of the nine current trustees, only one has children enrolled in DISD. My children are just starting their educational journey within the district, and I plan to be engaged in this work for a long time.

What do you think the main issue facing District 2 is right now, and what do you plan to do about it?

Dallas ISD has a big perception issue. Many people still view DISD as a “bad” district, but the reality is that we are a B-rated district which puts us on par with Plano and Richardson ISD. We need to do a better job of lifting the perception of DISD — this will improve our ability to attract families and kids back into the district (which has faced declining enrollment for at least the last decade). I am running because I want to ensure that we change the perception of DISD, attract families back into the district, and ultimately, lift our scores and become the top-rated urban school district in Texas.

What do you think the district as a whole needs in a trustee?

I think we need three things: first, we need representatives with skin in the game and more parents at the boardroom table. It is difficult to advocate for policies when someone is not directly affected by such policies and right now, we don’t have enough parent representation on the board. Second, we need trustees with business and real estate experience, which will help improve the governance and accountability in our administration. It is hard to achieve strong educational outcomes when you have a poorly run district. Lastly, we need trustees who can work well with others to drive consensus around key decisions.

How do you plan to tackle issues in the community?

I plan to utilize both quantitative data as well as qualitative data to make decisions. I believe data and metrics are important, but they only tell part of the story. I have learned a lot about issues simply by knocking on doors and listening to people throughout District 2 from Preston Hollow to Bluffview to Oak Lawn to M-Streets to Lakewood. Our campaign is fortunate to have broad-based community support and if elected, I plan to continue engaging our local community. I will continue to review data and metrics, but I will always supplement this with what I am hearing from students, parents, teachers, and administrators. I believe the most effective solutions are those that take into account as many inputs as possible.

What does District 2 do well?

District 2 has very engaged voters and citizens. We have strong community support and two very strong feeder patterns (Woodrow Wilson and Hillcrest). These are incredible assets that we need to work to protect and enhance. I believe strong schools are the bedrock of strong

communities, which in turn create a strong city. As a trustee, I hope to leverage and enhance the community support that we currently have within District 2.

If elected, what are your goals?

I have 3 priorities and goals:

First, a focus on student success. In particular, I am focused on the following key milestones in a child’s journey from pre-K to 12th grade: pre-k and kindergarten readiness, third grade reading/fourth grade math scores, and college/career/military readiness in high school.

Second, a focus on transparency and accountability. More than 50% of our property tax bill goes to DISD. We must have strong fiscal oversight over our $1.8 billion annual operating budget and the $3.5 billion capital expenditures budget that was approved in 2020. I have first-hand experience with this bond program because I was appointed by our board to serve on the facilities sub-committee. On average, our schools are 55 years old, and they desperately need physical improvements.

Last, we need to remove student barriers to success. D2 is one of the most privileged areas in Dallas, but there is still tremendous need throughout D2 as well as throughout DISD. Barriers, such as mental health, school safety, transportation, food insecurity, etc., must be addressed for students to reach their full potential. I will work to identify and break down barriers to student success by deploying district resources or partnering with nonprofit and public agencies to assist us.

Why are you the best candidate for this position?

I believe I’m the best candidate because I bring a unique blend of qualities and experiences that no other candidate brings: I am a father of three young elementary-aged children enrolled in DISD schools, I am a business owner with 20+ years of business and real estate experience and finally, I am a consensus builder who brings people together to solve tough problems.

Sarah Weinberg

Can you provide a brief “elevator pitch” for your campaign?

I am focused on ensuring every student in our Dallas schools has a great teacher, a safe school, and the resources they need to succeed. I am a relationship-builder and a listener. I have 10 years of hands-on experience working with Dallas ISD schools to support students and teachers. I will be the kind of trustee that parents and community leaders can count on to keep them involved in policy decisions, to prioritize students at every turn, and to not lose sight of the little things that make our schools a special place for our kids to learn and grow.

Can you give a quick bio about yourself?

I am a proud product of public schools, growing up in San Antonio, Texas, the youngest of six kids. My Texas roots fortified my commitment to public education where I have dedicated myself as a community volunteer and education advocate since retiring from a career in finance. In addition to dedicating myself to grassroots volunteer roles, I have served in numerous governance positions for nonprofit organizations throughout North Texas. My passions and experiences reveal a focus on education, including serving children from all socioeconomic backgrounds and supporting special needs children and adults. In 2019, I served as chief strategy officer for United to Learn, a nonprofit connecting Dallas ISD schools to resources through public private partnerships, culminating in the creation of a bold strategic plan to positively impact student math and literacy outcomes in over 50 neighborhood schools. Through the years, my family and I have been committed volunteers in Dallas ISD schools.

I am a graduate of the Leadership ISD Dallas Class of 2014 and received the 2014 Leadership ISD Dallas Community Fellow of the Year Award, as well as SMU’s Budd Center for Involving Communities in Education 2014 Community Builder Award. A graduate of the University of Texas at Austin, I have both Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designations.

Do you have children in District 2?

No, my three children are all nearly grown.

What do you think the main issue facing District 2 is right now, and what do you plan to do about it?

One of the main issues in District 2 is the dichotomy between neighborhood and choice schools. I want to ensure all schools feel supported in District 2, regardless of their designation. We, as a district, cannot succeed unless our neighborhood schools do. They are truly the bedrock of our communities and should have equal resources and innovative programming to ensure they are a desirable choice. At the same time, I want to ensure that we continue to innovate and provide in-district options that attract and retain families that might otherwise choose private school.

Another main issue is our teacher shortage – an issue not unique to Dallas ISD. I want to leverage my business background to ensure we are using every tool in our toolbox to retain our great teachers and to attract talent into our district. Our Dallas kids need excellent teachers in every classroom.

What do you think the district as a whole needs in a trustee?

The district needs a trustee that can tackle both the big picture – ensuring every child in Dallas ISD has opportunity for success – and the little things that happen in our schools and impact the daily lives of our current families in District 2. This means we need a trustee that understands major issues like improving equity, closing the achievement gap, and addressing mental health, but that also has deep ties into the community and with parent groups that can help address concerns and issues that arise within our individual communities.

How do you plan to tackle issues in the community?

Relationships are everything. I plan to be accessible, to be committed to continuously learning, listening, and gathering information, and to center all my decisions on what is best for kids.

What does District 2 do well?

District 2 has thriving neighborhood schools, some of the best choice schools, and involved and committed communities. I want to be sure our community is aware of our successes and to attract families to the district and continue our forward progress.

If elected, what are your goals?

My goal is to continue to see student outcomes increase throughout District 2.

Why are you the best candidate for this position?

As a fierce advocate for kids, I bring a balanced and unbiased view of Dallas ISD to the board. I also bring business, governance, and education experience. I am not running as a steppingstone to another political office or to further my career, I am running to improve outcomes for all kids in District 2.

Kevin Malonson

Can you provide a brief “elevator pitch” for your campaign?

I am running because I love my children. I care deeply about them and the 140,000 children who attend school in Dallas ISD alongside them. As a DISD parent, a former teacher, and serving the district as an employee, I feel called and uniquely qualified to bring practical experience working within Dallas ISD to the board to finally address the everyday frustrations of parents, teachers, and students in the district. My personal story, which reminds me of our students, is my guide for having decided to enter this race. I needed a true champion. They need a true champion. I want to be that champion, not as a volunteer, but as a full-time advocate for even better schools, more opportunities, and a stronger education system.

Growing up, my parents did shift work. Some of my earliest memories are of being dropped off early in the morning with my grandparents. There, I’d get breakfast, get dressed, and catch the bus to school. Education came first in my family and my parents, both often working nights, sacrificing everything (including time with me) to make sure I had a pathway to a great life. I am grateful for their sacrifices and have built a life and a family I am proud of, which is why I want to give back through service.

The majority of our students, who are people of color from humble beginnings like myself, give their best daily to achieve despite crowded campuses, insufficient resources, and a diversity of challenges outside of school. I know they can succeed with a strong leader and an example of someone who has been in their shoes and overcome those challenges. If I did it, so can they.

While this doesn’t describe every student or every school, it is certainly a familiar story in District 2 for our students and their families. Regardless of a student’s background, we all know overcrowded schools in our district. We know that we as parents have been frustrated with this issue, which has gone unanswered for years. These are the kinds of community issues, neighborhood issues, that someone with an understanding of DISD from the inside, not as a volunteer or a passive observer, can finally bring a resolution to. I want that leadership for all of us. We deserve it. That is why I’m running.

Can you give a quick bio about yourself?

Kevin Malonson (he/him) is the Executive Director of Teach Plus Texas, leading Teach Plus’ policy and instructional practice work in the state and supporting national teacher diversity initiatives. Kevin has 30 years of experience in education, with expertise in college readiness and college access among students in urban, public-school districts. He has worked in the for-profit and nonprofit sectors, helping students realize their educational goals through direct assistance, teacher training, and collaboration with district administration.

Kevin was most recently the Texas Policy Manager at Teach Plus, where he managed the DFW Policy Fellowship and supported statewide policy efforts. He was a featured speaker from 2013-2018 on the United Negro College Fund’s Empower Me Tour, where he presented to thousands of parents and students about college planning and admissions across the country. Kevin is a Dallas Morning News Community Voices contributing columnist and was the Single Gender Coordinator for the Young Men’s Leadership Academy at Fred Florence Middle School in Dallas ISD.

He received a B.A. in geography and an M.Ed. in education administration from the University of Texas at Austin and served as the university’s Assistant Director of Admissions. Kevin is married and has one child in Dallas ISD schools and one child who is a DISD graduate.

Do you have children in District 2?

Yes, my son, William, is a seventh grader at Dealey International Academy and my daughter, Madison, is a 2021 graduate of Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts and is a sophomore at Austin College.

What do you think the main issue facing District 2 is right now, and what do you plan to do about it?

The greatest need in District 2 is the need to maintain solid and responsive board representation. As I stated in the previous question, the greatest asset of District 2 is the robust community support of the district that shows up in many ways. As a trustee, it will be important to be responsive to the community, listen to concerns, and follow through on commitments. One of my goals as trustee would be to maintain the high level of community involvement and investment in District 2 and to grow the number of families in District 2 who make DISD the first choice for their children.

D2 has many of the same issues as the rest of the district, such as overcrowded schools, shortage of foreign language teachers, incomplete dual language pathways, and a myriad of facilities issues including athletic facilities and bond construction. The community is also very diverse (in DISD terms) in that there is a sizable part of the community who has the agency to opt out of DISD if they feel their children’s needs are not being met. And there are many families for whom there is less choice and DISD may be the only option for their children. It is important for me to be responsive to the needs of all parents and families, even those who don’t have the agency to advocate effectively for themselves. This is why I believe my systems leadership approach will serve me well in District 2. Systems leaders see the entire system, foster reflective and generative conversations, and co-create the future with partners and collaborators. I believe my 30 years of experience in education, experience as a DISD employee and parent, and kids-first orientation will serve me well in maintaining strong and responsive board representation of District 2.

What do you think the district as a whole needs in a trustee?

The district needs empathetic leaders who understand the role of trustee and have the experience and knowledge to lead from the front. My posture as a trustee would be that of a systems leader. There are three characteristics of a systems leader that I bring to the table and can help me succeed when working with the fellow trustees, DISD administration, parents, and students. First, a systems leader has the ability to see the entire system. Because of my history as a DISD parent, a teacher, a DISD employee, and a state policy leader, I have the ability to see the education system from many different lived experiences and perspectives. I have a unique lens on the education system that is grounded in personal experiences and expertise at multiple levels of the system. Next, a systems leader is able to foster generative and reflective conversations. This is very important when collaborating with constituents, fellow trustees, and district administration. It is important to ask the right questions and then fully listen when working with other stakeholders. I am an empathetic leader who proactively and responsively generates solutions and common ground to issues that affect our district and opportunities for continued growth. Finally, systems leaders work to co-create a future alongside other collaborators and stakeholders. I recognize the value in multiple perspectives and strive to emphasize and utilize the strengths of all collaborators to be successful. There is true value in coalition work and surrounding oneself with content experts. I believe this approach to leading and problem solving will serve me well if I am fortunate enough to be elected.

In addition to approaching the role of trustee from the lens of a systems leader, I have developed a deep network of trusted colleagues within Dallas ISD. I have worked as a vendor, employee, or partner of the district since 2005. I met and worked with many Dallas ISD executives over the years when they were teachers and young campus administrators. I have built solid relationships based on mutual respect and have developed a reputation as a person who cares about students, is a content expert, and is driven by integrity. Strong personal relationships are an advantage when collaborating with others on important and complex issues such as those that arise in Dallas ISD. I will utilize my skills as a systems leader and my strong personal relationships to collaborate with the superintendent, administration, and board.

How do you plan to tackle issues in the community?

The role of the trustee is pretty straightforward. As I see it, there are four components of the role that make a successful trustee. First, a trustee is responsible for providing advice and consent to the superintendent and administration in matters of policy and strategy. It is important for a trustee to be able to provide strategic and tactical advice on initiatives aimed at growing student achievement. Trustees are also the final decision maker when it comes to codifying policy.

Next, trustees are responsible for hiring, firing, and evaluating the superintendent. When applicable, trustees lead the search for a new superintendent and negotiate the contract. They are also responsible for evaluating the superintendent’s performance against goals each year and making decisions related to that process. Evaluation of such an important role requires deep knowledge of how an individual can lead, balance, and support all Dallas ISD constituents.

Trustees scrutinize and approve the annual budget. As budgets are a reflection of priorities, trustees work with the superintendent and administration to ensure the budget is fiscally sound, transparent, and reflective of the posture of the district.

Finally, trustees should be the biggest cheerleaders of the district in all settings. They should be the personification of the district in public and should always be available to represent the district and receive feedback from constituents and stakeholders. They should also ensure that all families and children have access to their representative and have a voice in district issues. The success of Dallas ISD matters, not just to those educated and working within it but to our community at large. I will continue to advocate for the district to the broader community, highlighting growth and achievement we can all be proud of.

Like I have mentioned previously, I would approach my role as trustee from that of a systems leader. I would lean on my strong personal relationships with administration and utilize the systems leaders approach to working with staff and other trustees. My ideal relationship with the superintendent would be based on collaboration and professional scrutiny. I recognize the superintendent and the board have the same goals and would pledge to be supportive and relentless in pursuit of those common goals.

What does District 2 do well?

The single greatest asset of Dallas ISD is the commitment of parents and community members to help make DISD and District 2 great. In my 23 years as a District 2 resident and DISD parent, I have witnessed parents and the community give money, resources, and sweat equity to support their schools. This investment in DISD is special and it makes the district great.

As a trustee, I will utilize the skills I have honed as a systems leader to build trust, communication, and collaboration with parents and volunteer leaders in District 2. There are three characteristics of a systems leader that I bring to the table that will help me succeed when working with the fellow trustees, DISD administration, parents, and students. First, a systems leader has the ability to see the entire system. Because of my history as a DISD parent, DISD employee, and a state policy leader, I have the ability to see the education system from many different lived experiences and perspectives. I have a unique lens on the education system that is grounded in personal experiences and expertise at multiple levels of the system. Next, a systems leader is able to foster generative and reflective conversations. This is very important when collaborating with constituents, fellow trustees, and district administration. It is important to ask the right questions and fully listen when working with other stakeholders. I am an empathetic leader who proactively and responsively generates solutions and common ground to issues that affect our district and opportunities for continued growth. Finally, systems leaders work to co-create a future alongside other collaborators and stakeholders. I recognize the value in multiple perspectives and strive to emphasize and utilize the strengths of all collaborators to be successful. There is true value in coalition work and surrounding oneself with content experts. I believe this approach to leading and problem solving will serve me well if I am fortunate enough to be elected.

If elected, what are your goals?

If elected, my top priorities will be supporting teachers, Dallas ISD school choice, and support for special populations. Teachers are most proximate to students and research says teachers are the number one factor affecting student achievement in schools. If we want to see student achievement grow, we have to better support teachers and honor the profession. My focus will be on compensation, working conditions, and support and professional development. First, I would like to see more teachers make more money. I believe we have to root out waste and innovate in school design and instructional delivery to best use existing funding to prioritize better teacher pay for all. In addition, we need to continue to refine TEI to pay our best teachers like the experts they are and grow the pot of those teachers eligible to be recognized.

Next, we need to double down on Dallas ISD as the best and only choice for children within our attendance zones. Our choice schools are offering some of the most innovative and effective school models including 50/50 models, Montessori, single gender, and dual language. Now is the time to slow growth in that area and let these schools simmer and mature. My focus for the next three years would be to continue to solidify the neighborhood school as the foundation of DISD school choice and ensure that each neighborhood and feeder pattern has viable and logical pathways for students beginning in the middle grades.

Finally, support for special populations and marginalized students would be a priority for me. I believe this is a way for me to express my desire for equity and inclusion in our school district and to ensure the students and populations who need the most attention and resources are receiving the service and outcomes they deserve. In my opinion, special populations include, but are not limited to ELL, ECE, students with disabilities, Black and Latino students, low SES, TAG, and LGBTQ+ students.

Why are you the best candidate for this position?

I have worked in education my entire adult life. My involvement has been hands-on, day in and day out, as a professional, not solely a volunteer. I have turned my passion for helping young people realize the options and opportunities available to them via their education to live a happy and productive life into a 30-year career. I have described my career as both my protest and a labor of love. Beyond my career, however, I have lived a life that has prepared me to lead as a school board member and demonstrates a deep commitment to public education.

First, I have entrusted Dallas ISD with my most prized possession, my children. I currently have a son who is a seeventh grader at Dealey International Academy and a daughter who is a sophomore at Austin College and a 2021 graduate of Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts. It is notable that, because of the pre-K-8 model, my family has spent the last 15 years as a part of the Dealey Montessori and International Academy Family.

Next, I am the only candidate who has experience as a teacher, vendor, and employee of Dallas ISD. In my time as a vendor, I worked in every comprehensive high school in the district and many of the middle schools. As an employee, I worked at a turnaround campus to bring an innovative model to a neighborhood school in Pleasant Grove. I have deep experience working directly with students, parents, teachers, and administrators and will bring their perspectives with me as a trustee. I would work alongside the administration to prioritize programs and initiatives that grow student achievement in these key areas. If diversity of experience is important, I provide a unique perspective which the board would immediately benefit from. Of the current trustees, only two have been teachers; I would be the third. Only two have worked for the district; I would be the third. We have nine volunteers on the board; we need a trustee who brings more than volunteering. We need hands-on, daily experience to strategically inform our path forward and the policies we create.

Finally, I have spent the last five years leading a state chapter of a national teacher leadership nonprofit organization that works with effective and engaged teachers around the state of Texas to support key policy and instructional practice issues that advance equity, opportunity, and student success. This work has put me at the forefront of education policy in Texas and gives me a front row seat to practices, policies, and procedures that would help grow student achievement and cement Dallas ISD as one of the best districts in the state and country. I will bring all my policy knowledge, depth of relationships, and practical experience to the role of trustee.