Christ Child Society Celebrates 110 Years

Knitting brings mother-in-law, sons’ spouses together

By: Karen Chaney

Saying, “I do” at her 2013 wedding, Katherine Shaw jokes, also included a vow to join Dallas’ Christ Child Society.

Her mother-in-law, Ann Shaw, a member for 20 years, recruited Katherine and two other daughters-in-law into the nondenominational society celebrating a 110th anniversary this year.

“My mother taught me to knit as a child,” Ann explained. “I had several friends in Christ Child, and I liked what they were doing.”

Katherine has a similar story.

“Luckily, I had started a knitting club in high school, so it was meant to be,” she said. “And giving back to babies who might leave the hospital with nothing else was a big selling point for me.”

Mrs. E.J. Gannon Sr. founded the society in 1913 after she and a few neighbors made layette items for an unwed mother whose family refused to assist her. The act of benevolence brought the givers such pleasure that Gannon proposed they form the Christ Child Society.

Katherine said the society still upholds tenets set by the 13 charter members: The recipients of their generosity would realize it sprang from a Christian spirit, and no one individual would be identified with the gift.

FROM LEFT: Katherine Shaw and her mother-in-law Ann Shaw enjoy using their skills to help the local community.

Katherine explained that each layette consists of at least one handmade blanket plus socks, washcloths, diapers, and wipes for newborns. Last year they delivered 40 layettes to local hospitals and maternal health organizations.

“Three of our members started 3 Marthas, a local company, and they donate burp cloths, hooded towels, and bibs,” Katherine said.

Because needs go beyond layettes, society members use their annual dues to fund purchases such as a recent donation of travel cribs to Parkland Hospital.

The society has 86 members ranging in age from 30 to 90, with one whose tenure has hit half a century and some who joined in the past year.

The need for the layettes has never been greater than it is today, Katherine said, so the society hopes to add enough new members to reach the lofty goal of giving 80 bags in 2023.

Membership is open even to those who have never made handmade items and have no desire to do so.

Existing members are happy to teach a new skill to those who want to learn but also have roles for those not interested in making blankets, hats, or other items.

“Members can do anything from driving bags to where they are being donated, help pack the layette, knit one tiny hat a year to making as many blankets as they like,” Katherine said. “Some just donate money.”

In addition to the social aspect of getting together with like-minded people, the group also provides emotional benefits.

“I enjoy the knitting, and it makes me happy to know some child who doesn’t have very much is going to have a nice blanket that is knitted with love,” Ann said. “I feel like as we do this, we’re knitting love into the blanket.”