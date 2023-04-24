Yurich Carries Hillcrest Hopes at State

Hillcrest junior Jack Yurich could make history when he competes in the boys singles bracket at the Class 5A state tennis tournament on Tuesday in San Antonio.

Yurich is the first Hillcrest player to qualify for state in boys singles since Zane Kohrs in 2016 and will be the only Dallas ISD representative at the state tournament this year. The Panthers won the District 11-5A team title during the regular season.

Yurich was the runner-up at the Region II tournament, falling to Sanjheev Rao of Frisco Liberty in the championship match. He will face Amarillo Tascosa’s Ethan Ruppanner in the opening round at state.

The Preston Hollow resident trains with private coaches at SMU and at Fretz Park. His uncle Andrew Menter won a state tennis title in 1990 for Highland Park.