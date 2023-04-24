Park Cities Crime Reports April 17-23

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: CAUGHT RED-HANDED

An intruder was caught going through an Infiniti QX80 parked outside the 4500 block of Belfort Place by the owner before 1:15 a.m. April 21 and left the scene, but dropped a bag containing a Dell laptop, a pair of tennis shoes, AirPods, gloves, and a sweater.

HIGHLAND PARK

19 Wednesday

Reported at 3:11 p.m.: A bag burglar made off with a $12,000 Hermes handbag from a home in the 4800 block of Abbott Avenue.

A careless driver hit a Mercedes E320 that was parked in Highland Park Village before 5:40 p.m. and failed to leave information.

21 Friday

A crook took a pair of Quay aviator sunglasses and a Coleman camping knife from a Jeep Cherokee parked in the 4500 block of Fairway Avenue before 7:30 a.m.

Reported at 4:01 p.m.: a Seiko Astron watch, 3D headset, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5 controller, Nintendo Switch charger, Chanel bag, Dior bag, and Burberry bowling bag missing from a resident’s former home in the 4400 block of Mockingbird Lane.

22 Saturday

Arrested at 11:44 p.m.: a 37-year-old man accused of assault in Highland Park Village.

A resident reported diamonds missing from a pendent that’d been dropped off for repairs at William Noble Rare Jewels in Highland Park Village before 2:21 p.m.

23 Sunday

A reckless driver hit a Jeep Grand Cherokee that was parked in the 4300 block of Beverly Drive before 3:18 a.m. Officers also found a stop sign knocked down at the corner of Beverly Drive and Douglas Avenue during the investigation of the incident.

UNIVERSITY PARK

17 Monday

A mischief maker damaged a GMC 1500 in the 3900 block of Southwestern Boulevard before 10:23 a.m.

A fraudster scammed a woman from the 4400 block of Druid Lane out of $2,640.25 at 1:18 p.m.

19 Wednesday

A rogue damaged a Nissan LL, a GMC 1500, and household goods at a home in the 3900 block of Southwestern Boulevard before 12:20 p.m.

No time was given for the arrest of a 45-year-old woman accused of injury to a child/elderly/or disabled individual in the 4300 block of Druid Lane.

20 Thursday

A jerk harassed Preston Road Pharmacy in the 6900 block of Preston Road before 2:24 p.m.

21 Friday

Reported at 10:28 a.m.: A scammer forged checks belonging to a man from the 2900 block of Bryn Mawr Drive.

A thief took $8,900 from a Mercedes 4D in the 6800 block of Snider Plaza before 12:30 p.m.

22 Saturday

A pilferer picked up a Totguard electric bicycle from the Moody Family YMCA in the 6000 block of Preston Road before 6 p.m.