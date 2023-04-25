Playoff Seeding at Stake for HP, Pearce

An eight-game winning streak has vaulted Highland Park into a tie for first place in the District 7-6A baseball standings.

The Scots also have clinched a postseason berth, along with fellow co-leaders Jesuit Dallas and Richardson Pearce. That means the two games between HP and Pearce to wrap up the regular season this week will be significant for playoff seeding.

The Scots (18-9, 12-2) will travel to face the Mustangs (18-12, 12-2) on Tuesday before hosting the finale on Friday. The playoffs start the following week.

HP has limited its opponents to two or fewer runs in all eight of its victories over the past three weeks, culminating in a 10-0 shutout of Richardson on Saturday behind strong pitching by Charlie Kincaid.

The Scots rolled to a 7-2 road win over the Eagles the previous day. They also swept Irving MacArthur, Irving Nimitz, and Richardson Berkner during the current hot streak.

