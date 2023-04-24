Hawks Achieve Three-Peat in TAPPS Tennis

Only a few years after launching its varsity athletic program, Alcuin School could already be building a dynasty in TAPPS boys tennis.

The Hawks won their third consecutive 2A state title on Friday in Waco with the four-man roster of Felix Ruda, Max Bassichis, Luis Cuenca-Martinez, and Akshay Karthik. The team is coached by Kym Malone.

Ruda was the singles runner-up at the state tournament, while Bassichis and Cuenca-Martinez — the lone newcomer on this year’s contingent of state qualifiers — teamed up to finish third in doubles.

Ruda won his first three matches in dominating fashion before falling in straight sets to Hai Vo of Keller Harvest in the championship match. Meanwhile, Bassichis and Cuenca-Martinez reached the semifinals before suffering a narrow defeat against the Lubbock All Saints tandem of Grady Geihsler and Blake Matzner.

However, the Hawks used their depth, including a first-round win for Karthik in singles, to outlast All Saints in the team standings.

It marks the second state title for the Alcuin athletic department since the start of the school year and the fourth overall in the past three years.