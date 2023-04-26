DUC Brings Home Gold from State Regatta

Dallas United Crew, which includes several athletes from the Park Cities, shined at the recent Texas State Rowing Championships in Waco.

DUC earned 17 medals — including nine gold medals — from 24 event. The team earned a combined 102 individual medals, nearly half of which were gold. DUC finished second in total team points.

DUC’s Varsity Boys finished 1 second behind cross-lake rivals White Rock Rowing in the Eight but won by open water in both the Straight and Coxed Fours. The club’s Girls U15 Coxed Quad as well as the Boys U17, Boys Novice, and Girls Novice Coxed-Fours also topped the podium.

Adding to the wins in the Fours and Quads, DUC’s U17 Girls Eight won by open water. The Boys Second Varsity Eight finished 33 seconds ahead. Sierra Ross and Liv Till teamed up to take gold in the First Varsity Pair.

The state regatta at Trading House Reservoir seeds competition at USRowing’s Central Region Championships, held in early May in Oklahoma City. The top two finishers in each regional race qualify for the USRowing Youth Nationals regatta in June.