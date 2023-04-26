HP Sophomore Making Solo Trip to State

Highland Park sophomore Brooks Simmons will make his second appearance at the UIL state golf tournament next month.

Simmons was the top individual qualifier at the Class 6A Region I tournament last week at Tangle Ridge Golf Course in Grand Prairie, where he tied for fourth overall with a two-round score of 74-68—142.

Simmons was eight shots behind individual regional champion Preston Stout of Richardson Pearce. The Mustangs were one of three team qualifiers for state, along with Plano West and Allen.

The 6A state tournament will be May 22-23 at Legacy Hills Golf Club in Georgetown. Simmons won a silver medal with his HP teammates in the 5A state tournament last year, when the Scots advanced two squads and placed both in the top three.

However, the Scots were eliminated this spring after a third-place showing at the District 7-6A tournament, meaning Simmons will be the school’s only representative this time.

Jesuit Dallas, which won the district team title, finished fourth at the regional tournament, narrowly missing a spot in the field at state. Jack Clancy (71-73—144) tied for seventh individually to lead the Rangers.

In girls action, Highland Park’s two qualifying teams placed sixth and 11th at the regional tournament. HP was 48 strokes behind regional champion Southlake Carroll and 20 shots behind Hebron for the final state berth.