Former Dallas ISD Employee Pleads Guilty to Child Pornography Charges

Rachel Snyder

A Dallas County District Attorney’s office spokesperson confirmed John Lentz pleaded guilty to child pornography charges.

Dallas County District Attorney’s office spokeswoman Claire Crouch said as part of the terms of the plea agreement, Lentz, ​​65, was put on six years deferred probation, is required to register as a sex offender, and agreed to surrender his teaching license.

Prior to his arrest in June of 2021, Lentz served as the community liaison for Foster Elementary in Midway Hollow and worked for the Boy Scouts of America. 

A Dallas ISD spokesperson confirmed community liaisons aren’t required to have a teaching certificate, but state records show Lentz had a Texas educator certificate as an educational aide that expired in 2012.

