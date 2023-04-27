HP Duo Falls in Semis in 6A State Tennis

The Highland Park tandem of Leo Hall and Carl Newell reached the semifinals before falling at the UIL state tennis tournament on Tuesday in San Antonio.

The HP duo defeated a team from Fort Bend Clements in straight sets in the first round of the Class 6A boys doubles bracket. However, they dropped a 6-1, 6-3 decision to eventual state champions Jose Luis Perez Castillo and Emilio Lopez del Olmo from The Woodlands.

In girls singles, HP’s Brianna Rees lost in the first round to Austin Westlake’s Chloe Zhang, 7-5, 6-0. The Scots were playing in Class 6A during the spring season for the first time since 2016.

Meanwhile, in Class 5A, Hillcrest’s Jack Yurich was beaten in his opening match by Ethan Ruppanner of Amarillo Tascosa, 6-4, 6-1. Yurich was the only Dallas ISD tennis player to qualify for the state tournament.