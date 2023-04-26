Lady Scots Ready for Postseason Return

After a record-setting regular season, Highland Park will begin its softball playoff run this week with a Class 6A Region I bi-district series against Arlington Martin.

The Lady Scots (18-12, 10-4) are the third seed from District 7-6A, while the Lady Warriors finished second in 8-6A. Martin will host the first game of the best-of-three series on Friday at 8 p.m. (at Workman Junior High), followed by games 2 and 3 (if necessary) at HP starting at noon on Saturday.

Despite falling 10-0 to district champion Richardson in the regular-season finale on April 21, HP set a program record with 18 victories this season. Plus, head coach Michael Pullen surpassed Meredith Townsend as the program’s all-time wins leader.

The winner of the HP-Martin series could face unbeaten Denton Guyer next week in the area round.

In Class 5A Region II, W.T. White will look to carry the momentum from the regular season into a first-round playoff matchup against Mesquite Poteet.

The Longhorns (21-6) were second in District 11-5A during the regular season. The best-of-three series will start Thursday at Mesquite Girls Softball Complex before shifting to WTW on Friday. A third game, if necessary, is slated for Saturday, also at WTW.