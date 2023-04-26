Wednesday, April 26, 2023

People Newspapers

People Newspapers

Demolition continues on what’s left of the old Valley View Mall. PHOTO: Rachel Snyder
Park Cities Preston Hollow Real Estate 

After Three Fires (So Far) Valley View Demolition Continues

Rachel Snyder 0 Comments
Beck Ventures still deciding what’s next for former mall location

More than a year after the closure of Valley View Mall’s last remaining tenant, an AMC theater, demolition of what’s left of the building has gained added urgency.

Dallas City Council member Jaynie Schultz, whose district includes the former mall, said Lindamood Demolition expedited the process after injuries to two firefighters in the second fire in as many months on March 16.

“​​Our firefighters being hurt was enough of an argument to the state that there was a mortal danger to leaving the building standing as is,” Schultz told the Dallas Morning News at the time. “This is something that should have been done a long time ago.”

Dallas Fire-Rescue responded on April 7 to the third blaze there in as many months. 

Months before the first fire on Feb. 11, Dallas Assistant City Attorney Charlotta Riley sent a demand letter in November 2022 to property owner Beck Ventures outlining 10 code violations, including objects or conditions on the premises that are “reasonably capable of causing injury to a person” after a pair of YouTubers showed how easy it is to get inside. The demand letter gave property owner Beck Ventures until June 1 to complete demolition.

Before the February fire, city workers found progress during a site visit on Dec. 7, 2022, with asbestos abatement beginning the week of Dec. 12.

However, in February 2023, the Dallas Police Department notified Beck Ventures that the mall site would be designated a habitual criminal property. Beck Ventures appealed.

A letter said, “We maintain a strong belief that once the structure has been demolished in its entirety, the potential for future incidents, given that all shared a common link to copper thieves and vandals, is naturally and logically rendered moot,” our sister publication D Magazine reported.

Beck Ventures CEO Scott Beck told the Dallas Morning News that he’s still assessing what he wants to put on the site and when.

But he was clear about what the firm doesn’t want there.

​​“We are not willing to put low-income housing on the project,” Beck told the News. “We believe what’s best for this area of Dallas is to build a world-class development.”

The Valley View site is in the 450-acre Dallas International District, north of Interstate 635, between Preston Road and the Dallas North Tollway, including Galleria Dallas.

City plans for the Dallas International District include:

• a Dallas ISD K-12 STEAM school,

• a complete street overhaul for Montfort Drive,

• and a large park.

Rachel Snyder

Rachel Snyder, deputy editor at People Newspapers, joined the staff in 2019, returning to her native Dallas-Fort Worth after starting her career at community newspapers in Oklahoma. One of her stories won first place in its category in the Oklahoma Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest in 2018. She’s a fan of puns and community journalism, not necessarily in that order. You can reach her at [email protected]

You May Also Like

Mandarin-speaking St. Mark’s Student Ready for China

Dillon Wyatt 0

Dallas to Hold Tax 101 Presentations

Maria Lawson 0

Koch Appointed to County Criminal District Court

Maria Lawson 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.