Jesuit Pole Vaulter Qualifies for State

Highland Park hurdler Luke Herring narrowly missed a return trip to the UIL state track and field meet.

The senior came in third in both the 110 and 300-meter hurdle events at the Class 6A Region I meet on Saturday in Arlington but was edged out of a wild-card spot at state in both races. Herring was sixth in the 300 hurdles at the 5A state meet a year ago.

Meanwhile, Jesuit Dallas junior Thatch Balady will compete at state in the pole vault. Balady cleared a height of 15 feet, 3 inches on his final attempt at the regional meet, which was second behind Jacob Dorrell of Denton Guyer,

In girls action, HP does not have any state qualifiers. Kayla Dickerson was fifth in the 800 at the regional meet for the Lady Scots.