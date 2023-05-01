Park Cities Crime Reports April 24-30

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: BENTLEY BE GONE

A burglar drove off in a Bentley Bentayga left unlocked with the keys inside and parked in an open garage in the 2900 block of Bryn Mawr before 7:52 a.m. April 29.

HIGHLAND PARK

24 Monday

Arrested at 8 a.m.: a 34-year-old woman accused of disorderly conduct at Mockingbird Lane and Preston Road.

Reported at 8:40 a.m.: a pilferer took a pair of Rolex watches from a home in the 4500 block of Arcady Avenue.

A ne’er do well took three firearms and PlayStation 5, and tried to take a Samsung TV from a home in the 3500 block of St. Johns Drive before 12:40 p.m., but left the TV leaning against a dumpster after apparently dropping it.

Reported at 9:18 a.m.: a Nike golf wallet was found and turned into police in the 4700 block of Drexel Drive.

25 Tuesday

Arrested 10:08 p.m.: a 36-year-old man for a warrant and driving with an invalid license in the 4200 block of Oak Lawn Avenue.

A thief stole two sets of golf clubs from a garage in the 4000 block of Miramar Avenue before 4:30 p.m.

26 Wednesday

Reported at 9:15 a.m.: a fraudster used the information of a woman from the 3700 block of Stratford Avenue to make $6,250.57 in charges from a company bank account.

27 Thursday

Arrested at 12:14 a.m.: a 27-year-old accused of running a red light and warrants in the 5700 block of Bishop Avenue.

A careless driver hit a Toyota Camry parked in the north lot of Highland Park Village and damaged the front end, bumper, and driver side fog lamp before 4:45 p.m.

28 Friday

A pilferer picked up a duffel bag, dress and shawl, a pair of Steve Madden boots, and a makeup bag with makeup worth $300, and more from a vehicle in the 4200 block of Mockingbird Lane at 9:45 p.m.

29 Saturday

Arrested at 2:34 p.m.: a 47-year-old man for a warrant and disorderly conduct in Highland Park Village.

30 Sunday

Arrested at 5:57 p.m.: a 21-year-old man accused of resisting arrest, search, or transport in Highland Park Village.

Reported at 12:55 p.m.: a scammer used the information of a woman from the 3600 block of Normandy Avenue to transfer money from her bank account, make charges with Lyft, and make ATM withdrawals.

UNIVERSITY PARK

24 Monday

Reported at 2:37 p.m.: a thief swiped $80, credit/debit cards, and more from a store in the 6700 block of Snider Plaza.

25 Tuesday

A burglar found easy pickings of a $2,900 Louis Vuitton bag and card in an unlocked Mercedes GLE in the 4400 block of Lovers Lane before 3:28 p.m.

26 Wednesday

A pilferer picked up pool equipment from the backyard of a home in the 3100 block of Greenbrier Drive at 10:55 a.m.

How easy was it for a thief to take an Apple device from a Tesla Model S parked outside Hudson House in the 4400 block of Lovers Lane? The Tesla was unlocked.

27 Thursday

A crook took various tools from a contractor’s truck at a home in the 3500 block of Greenbrier Drive at 2:11 p.m.

No time was given for the arrest of a 49-year-old man accused of public intoxication in the 2800 block of Dyer Street.

29 Saturday

A mischief maker damaged a GMC Sierra and various sports equipment with paint at a home in the 3900 block of Southwestern Boulevard before 11:45 a.m.