Tuesday, May 2, 2023

People Newspapers

People Newspapers

File photo
Crime Park Cities 

Park Cities Crime Reports April 24-30

Rachel Snyder 0 Comments

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: BENTLEY BE GONE

A burglar drove off in a Bentley Bentayga left unlocked with the keys inside and parked in an open garage in the 2900 block of Bryn Mawr before 7:52 a.m. April 29.

HIGHLAND PARK

24 Monday

Arrested at 8 a.m.: a 34-year-old woman accused of disorderly conduct at Mockingbird Lane and Preston Road

Reported at 8:40 a.m.: a pilferer took a pair of Rolex watches from a home in the 4500 block of Arcady Avenue

A ne’er do well took three firearms and PlayStation 5, and tried to take a Samsung TV from a home in the 3500 block of St. Johns Drive before 12:40 p.m., but left the TV leaning against a dumpster after apparently dropping it. 

Reported at 9:18 a.m.: a Nike golf wallet was found and turned into police in the 4700 block of Drexel Drive.

25 Tuesday

Arrested 10:08 p.m.: a 36-year-old man for a warrant and driving with an invalid license in the 4200 block of Oak Lawn Avenue.

A thief stole two sets of golf clubs from a garage in the 4000 block of Miramar Avenue before 4:30 p.m.

26 Wednesday

Reported at 9:15 a.m.: a fraudster used the information of a woman from the 3700 block of Stratford Avenue to make $6,250.57 in charges from a company bank account.

27 Thursday

Arrested at 12:14 a.m.: a 27-year-old accused of running a red light and warrants in the 5700 block of Bishop Avenue.

A careless driver hit a Toyota Camry parked in the north lot of Highland Park Village and damaged the front end, bumper, and driver side fog lamp before 4:45 p.m.

28 Friday

A pilferer picked up a duffel bag, dress and shawl, a pair of Steve Madden boots, and a makeup bag with makeup worth $300, and more from a vehicle in the 4200 block of Mockingbird Lane at 9:45 p.m.

29 Saturday

Arrested at 2:34 p.m.: a 47-year-old man for a warrant and disorderly conduct in Highland Park Village.

30 Sunday

Arrested at 5:57 p.m.: a 21-year-old man accused of resisting arrest, search, or transport in Highland Park Village.

Reported at 12:55 p.m.: a scammer used the information of a woman from the 3600 block of Normandy Avenue to transfer money from her bank account, make charges with Lyft, and make ATM withdrawals. 

UNIVERSITY PARK

24 Monday

Reported at 2:37 p.m.: a thief swiped $80, credit/debit cards, and more from a store in the 6700 block of Snider Plaza

25 Tuesday

A burglar found easy pickings of a $2,900 Louis Vuitton bag and card in an unlocked Mercedes GLE in the 4400 block of Lovers Lane before 3:28 p.m.

26 Wednesday

A pilferer picked up pool equipment from the backyard of a home in the 3100 block of Greenbrier Drive at 10:55 a.m. 

How easy was it for a thief to take an Apple device from a Tesla Model S parked outside Hudson House in the 4400 block of Lovers Lane? The Tesla was unlocked.

27 Thursday

A crook took various tools from a contractor’s truck at a home in the 3500 block of Greenbrier Drive at 2:11 p.m. 

No time was given for the arrest of a 49-year-old man accused of public intoxication in the 2800 block of Dyer Street.

29 Saturday 

A mischief maker damaged a GMC Sierra and various sports equipment with paint at a home in the 3900 block of Southwestern Boulevard before 11:45 a.m.

Rachel Snyder

Rachel Snyder, deputy editor at People Newspapers, joined the staff in 2019, returning to her native Dallas-Fort Worth after starting her career at community newspapers in Oklahoma. One of her stories won first place in its category in the Oklahoma Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest in 2018. She’s a fan of puns and community journalism, not necessarily in that order. You can reach her at [email protected]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.