Chapman Claims All-Around Gold at State

Austin Chapman ensured that Highland Park’s streak of boys all-around titles at the state gymnastics meet remained intact.

The Scots have had the top individual gymnast at the Texas High School Gymnastics Coaches Association in four consecutive years, with Chapman the latest to claim the crown.

Chapman took all-around gold at this year’s state meet on Friday in College Station by a narrow margin of 0.05 points over Rockwall’s Trey Lopez. Chapman won individual titles on floor exercise and rings.

HP was third in the team standings behind Rockwall and Saginaw. However, the Scots secured four gold medals, which was more than any other team.

Defending all-around champion Clayton Staunton, who was sidelined for much of the season with an injury, was able to compete in a limited capacity at state and won on pommel horse. It was the 14th career gold medal for Staunton, which ties former HP great Peter Hegi for first all-time.

Staunton earned the all-around state championship in 2021 and 2022, with Adam Elahmadi before that in 2019.

John Sartain was seventh on parallel bars for the Scots. In girls events, Lily Ford led HP by placing 21st in the all-around, while Ana Simpson was 21st on balance beam.