Junior League to Partner With Dallas Mayor’s Office for Back to School Fair

The Junior League of Dallas is partnering with Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson’s office to provide volunteer training and overall planning support for the 27th annual Dallas Mayor’s Back to School Fair.

“Building for the future of Dallas begins with preparing our kids to return to the classroom,” Johnson said.

The fair will be held Aug. 4 at Fair Park as a collaboration between Johnson’s office, Dallas ISD, nonprofits, corporations, and community volunteers. Dallas ISD students and families are provided school supplies, services, and resources each year at the event.

“The goal of the Mayor’s Back to School Fair is so help alleviate financial pressures Dallas families encounter by ensuring the cost of school supplies is not one of them,” Johnson said. “This annual event has equipped thousands of kids with the materials and services they need to succeed during the new school year, including school supplies, immunizations, eye exams, haircuts, and more.”

JLD will power the event this year by overseeing the 300 to 400 volunteers from training to placement, creating a community outreach plan, and improving the overall participant experience.

JLD president Emily Somerville-Cabrera says the league is excited for the partnership because it allows the group to do what it does best: providing trained volunteers to serve within the community.

“Education is one of our key issue areas, and we strongly believe that our children deserve to be set up for academic success,” Somerville-Cabrera said. “This annual fair provides us a perfect way to use our manpower and volunteer training experience to help families who can’t afford the added expense of school supplies and other preparations required for students to achieve and excel throughout the school year.”

For more information about the Dallas Mayor’s Back to School Fair, visit MayorBacktoSchoolFair.com.