Teddy Bear Garden Landscaping to Commence Soon

Landscaping at the Teddy Bear Garden at Lakeside Park is expected to start around the end of May.

The Highland Park Town Council approved a $98,675.33 contract with SRH Landscapes LLC for the project. The landscaping company performs landscaping work within the town currently.

Landscaping improvements are anticipated to take about 30 days and will begin “following the substantial completion of the pedestrian pathway improvements,” which is anticipated for late May. The pathway project phase is approximately 65% complete by Cole Construction. Town staff will work with contractors to coordinate overlap of scheduled work.

“As soon as they’re ready for the landscaping to come in — they’ll be finishing kind of in sequence — they can go ahead and start working in some of the beds,” town director of engineering Lori Chapin said.

In other news, during its May 2 meeting and study session, the Town Council:

Approved the construction time period for a remodel/addition permit of a single-family residence at 3806 Beverly Drive.

Approved an annual agreement with the Moody Family YMCA for the utilization of the playfield at Fairfax Park.

Reviewed and discussed an extension to the construction time period for a new single-family residence at 4300 Lorraine Ave.