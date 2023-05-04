HP, Jesuit Ready for Early Playoff Tests

In its first season in the 6A classification since 2016, Highland Park used pitching depth and timely hitting to earn a spot in the baseball playoffs.

Now the Scots will aim to start a deep postseason run when they meet Arlington Martin in the Region I bi-district round. The first game of the best-of-three series will be Thursday at Jesuit Dallas.

The Scots (18-11) are the third seed from District 7-6A while the Warriors (19-12) are the runner-up from District 8-6A. Last season, HP was eliminated by Cleburne in the first round of the 5A playoffs.

Jesuit Dallas (20-11-4), which defeated the Scots twice during the regular season, earned the No. 2 seed in 7-6A and will meet Arlington Lamar (19-13) this week in the bi-district round.

In Class 5A Region II, District 11-5A runner-up Hillcrest (25-5) will start its playoff run with a first-round series against Bryan Adams (14-10). Meanwhile, W.T. White (19-10) will face District 12-5A co-champion North Mesquite (22-5), which has won 14 straight games.

BI-DISTRICT PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

Class 6A Region I

Highland Park vs. Arlington Martin

Game 1: 7 p.m. Thursday at Jesuit

Game 2: 7 p.m. Friday at Carrollton R.L. Turner

Game 3 (if necessary): Noon Saturday at R.L. Turner

Jesuit vs. Arlington Lamar

Game 1: 7 p.m. Thursday at Arlington Lamar

Game 2: 7 p.m. Friday at Jesuit

Game 3 (if necessary): Noon Saturday at Jesuit

Class 5A Region II

Hillcrest vs. Bryan Adams

Game 1: 5 p.m. Thursday at Bryan Adams

Game 2: 5 p.m. Friday at Hillcrest

Game 3 (if necessary): Noon Saturday at Kimball

W.T. White vs. North Mesquite

Game 1: 4:30 p.m. Thursday at W.T. White

Game 2: 7 p.m. Friday at Mesquite Poteet

Game 3 (if necessary): 1 p.m. Saturday at Poteet