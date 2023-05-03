Dallas Hit With Ransomware Attack

Dallas officials say the city was hit with a “likely ransomware attack” Wednesday.

“Wednesday morning, the City’s security monitoring tools notified our Security Operations Center (SOC) that a likely ransomware attack had been launched within our environment. Subsequently, the City has confirmed that a number of servers have been compromised with ransomware, impacting several functional areas, including the Dallas Police Department Website,” a statement from the city read. “The City team, along with its vendors, are actively working to isolate the ransomware to prevent its spread, to remove the ransomware from infected servers, and to restore any services currently impacted.”

Dallas Municipal Court was closed May 3 and will remain closed May 4 as a result of the incident. All cases will be reset and notices will be sent by mail.

As of 10 a.m. May 4, city officials say they’re still working to “contain the outage and restore service, prioritizing public safety and public-facing departments” and that a group called Royal initiated the attack.

Officials say Dallas police and Dallas Fire-Rescue services to residents are unaffected, 911 calls continue to be received and dispatched, 311 calls are being answered, but non-emergency requests may be delayed. Dallas municipal courts remain closed and LiveChat is inaccessible.

Saturday’s election is unaffected; Dallas County will share official information including results, per a news release. Meeting notices are being posted and meetings may be viewed at dallascityhall.webex.com, dallascitynews.net/watch-live, Spectrum channels 16 & 95, and AT&T U-verse at 99. Contracts may be delayed.

All Dallas Public Library branches are open and in-person checkouts continue, but online materials are unavailable.

As for Dallas Water Utilities, billing is unaffected, but meter reading will be delayed, according to a news release. Only IVR can take credit card payments. Disconnections will be discontinued until the outage is resolved.

“Since City of Dallas’ Information and Technology Services detected a cyber threat Wednesday morning, employees have been hard at work to contain the issue and ensure continued service to our residents. While the source of the outage is still under investigation, I am optimistic that the risk is contained,” said Dallas City Manager T.C. Broadnax. “For those departments affected, emergency plans prepared and practiced in advance are paying off. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank residents for their understanding as we continue to work around the clock until this issue is addressed. For updates, please keep an eye on dallascitynews.net.”

As of 5 p.m. May 3, city officials say 911 calls continue to be received and dispatched, and the 311 customer service support number is still accepting calls and agents are still dispatching requests. For Dallas Water Utilities, online payment processing may be delayed but no disconnections will be processed until the outage is resolved. Payment can still be processed via IVR, though.

“Currently less than 200 of the City’s thousands of devices are impacted, but if any City device is at risk, it will be quarantined and blocked by ITS,” city officials said in a 5 p.m. May 3 statement. “For compromised machines, restoration will prioritize public safety, anything public-facing, then all other departments.”

City officials say residents who experience a problem with city services should call 311.

The incident comes after the Dallas County Appraisal District was hit with a ransomware attack in November 2022 that impacted services for months.

We’ll update this post as more information becomes available.