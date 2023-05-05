Faith Friday: Giving Sunday at Christ the King Catholic Church

Christ the King Society of St. Vincent de Paul hosts Giving Sunday the first Sunday of most months benefiting the St. Vincent de Paul thrift store. The next one is from 2 to 5 p.m. May 7.

The St. Vincent de Paul giving truck will be parked in the church parking lot adjacent to the school playground. The church is located at 8017 Preston Road.

Those interested in donating can also donate items directly to the St. Vincent de Paul thrift store at 3052 W. Northwest Highway.