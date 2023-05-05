Friday, May 5, 2023

Barsotti’s, Formerly Known As Carbone’s, Reopens

Rachel Snyder

Barsotti’s Fine Food and Liqueurs, formerly known as Carbone’s Fine Food and Wine, reopened April 20 with a new name and new decor. 

Barsotti’s in the Shops of Highland Park boasts a longer menu and a new 16-seat bar that serves as a focal point toward the back of the restaurant.

The menu features classics like spaghetti and meatballs, creste Sunday gravy, lasagna bolognese, chicken parm vodka, veal piccata, linguine with white clam sauce, and more.

Owner Julian Barsotti closed the eatery for a rebrand in January after 11 years in operation. Carbone’s Fine Food and Wine had sued the new Italian-American restaurant Carbone earlier in 2022,  alleging trademark infringement and that the similar name is confusing customers.

The lawsuit ended in a settlement in November 2022, with Barsotti agreeing to change the name of his restaurant. It had previously been named for Barsotti’s great-grandfather, who operated Carbone’s Fine Foods and Liquors in the northeast

Barsotti’s was chosen as the new name via a poll. Barsotti also operates Italian restaurants Nonna and Fachini, and Tex-Mex eatery Odelay.

Rachel Snyder

Rachel Snyder

