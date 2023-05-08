Erin Duvall on Music, Motherhood, and Coming Home

After heartbreak, Highland Park singer embraces love of self and her children

After debuting in 2009, Highland Park native Erin Duvall has returned to the music scene with new songs.

Her most recent, “Too Little, Too Late,” released on Feb. 14 with a message of choosing self-love after heartbreak.

“The music industry has opened their arms and been very loving and responsive to the song,” Duvall said. “I think because … [they] can feel that I’m pulling from a genuine place.”

After graduating from the University of Texas at Austin, Duvall released her debut album “Out of Focus” and began traveling, living in New York, Los Angeles, Colorado, Austin, and London.

Then, seven years ago, the singer-songwriter settled back in her hometown, looking for a new start after her divorce.

“It was good to come home,” Duvall said.

Her family’s history with Highland Park dates back about 48 years, making it the right place to care for her four children while managing a music career and other ventures.

“There’s this beautiful thing that happens when you raise children in this community because it’s like they open [their] arms, and they welcome you back in,” Duvall said.

Duvall said she was fortunate to have a loving place to go after divorce but recognizes that many single parents do not have that. Her foundation, Twice the Love, supports single parents.

“[When I] decided to come back [to the music scene], I wanted to use my voice for a positive platform,” she said.

The foundation’s name comes from the love she and her children give each other.

“When you have kids that love you unequivocally, and you love them unequivocally, it’s just a beautiful dance,” Duvall said. “I provide twice the love for them. They provide twice the love for me.”

Duvall also runs a business.

In 2006, when she was just an aunt, Duvall created an animated character to teach kids music called Aunty E.

Now “revamped,” Duvall hopes to return Aunty E with new children’s books she has been writing, including 20 new characters.

“As I had my own children, [Aunty E] grew to much more importance to me,” Duvall said. “I took a pause and decided to completely rebrand her.”

Music, motherhood, and entrepreneurship make up the three faces of Erin Duvall.

“Each [face] complements the other and makes me who I am as a person,” she said, but being a mother comes first.

“I may be a musician and singer-songwriter and an entrepreneur and run a foundation, but I’m also the first mom standing on the lacrosse or football field with my baseball hat cheering on my kid,” Duvall said.

Music and motherhood combine in Duvall’s next song, scheduled for release around Mother’s Day.

Written for her children, “To Be Here” is about being a present parent.

“What’s really important to kids is to know that you’re there if they need you to be there,” Duvall said. “And also, helping them learn to step on their own … and spread those wings.”