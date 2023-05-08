Nexus to Hold 2nd Mothers’ Brunch

The weekend after Mother’s Day, The Auxiliary of Nexus Recovery Center will continue to celebrate women by hosting its second-annual Mothers’ Brunch at the Dallas Country Club May 20.

Lili Luth and Laura Sahliyeh will chair the event and Louise Hallam Collins will be the honorary chair.

“Nexus Recovery Center is honored that our incredible Auxiliary will host the second-annual Mothers’ Brunch,” Nexus Recovery Center CEO Heather Ormand said. “The path of recovery can sometimes feel like an isolated journey that you are destined to walk alone. Through the Mothers’ Brunch, the women and mothers at Nexus feel celebrated and supported, which are key components in a successful recovery journey.”

Luncheon proceeds will benefit the mission of Nexus Recovery Center and ensure that mothers with substance use disorders can receive services to rebuild their lives and heal alongside their children. Nexus’ mission is to serve as a community of hope for all women and their families who strive to live healthy, resilient lives.

The recovery center is one of few in Texas that serves pregnant women at all stages of pregnancy, before and after childbirth, and invites women to bring their children with them into treatment.

“The Auxiliary of Nexus is overjoyed to bring back our Mothers’ Brunch to help celebrate women and mothers everywhere,” said Laura Sahliyeh, 2023 chair and Auxiliary of Nexus member. “Our hope is that we can continue to bring awareness to the great work that is being done at Nexus Recovery Center so they can continue to positively impact the lives of both women and their children.”

The event will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information or to purchase a ticket, visit the brunch’s webpage.

“Our goal for this event is to help foster the seed of hope and happiness,” said Lili Luth, 2023 chair and Auxiliary of Nexus member. “One of the main goals of the Auxiliary of Nexus is to provide support to Nexus Recovery Center, and we look forward to doing that through this amazing Mothers’ Brunch event.”