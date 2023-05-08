Park Cities Crime Reports May 2-7

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: SERIAL SHOPLIFTING

Reported at 11:22 a.m. May 2: Shoplifters stole $13,575 worth of clothes from the Hermes store in Highland Park Village. Shoplifters stole a $460 pouch from the store in a separate incident before 4:17 p.m. Feb. 27.

HIGHLAND PARK

2 Tuesday

Arrested at 5:33 p.m.: a 33-year-old accused of fraudulent use or possession of identifying information and for warrants in the 4300 block of Lakeside Drive.

Reported at 9:39 a.m.: a thief found easy pickings of an Audi Q3 parked in the 3500 block of Lindenwood Avenue that was likely left with the keys inside.

3 Wednesday

Arrested at 11:28 a.m.: a 28-year-old man accused of driving without a valid license, speeding in a school zone, and parole violation in the 4000 block of Inwood Road.

A burglar took a Tom Ford backpack, a $15,000 pistol, and $10,000 from a Bentley Continental that was parked near the valet stand in Highland Park Village before 2:15 p.m.

4 Thursday

A ne’er do well suspected of a burglary in Preston Center fled after Highland Park officers tried to initiate a traffic stop in the 4200 block of Oak Lawn Avenue, leading officers on a brief pursuit before they lost sight of the vehicle near the Dallas North Tollway at 1:55 p.m.

5 Friday

Crooks tried to use stolen cards to buy items from the Celine store in Highland Park Village at 11:14 a.m. One of the cards had also been used for an $804.46 charge and a $1,288.18 charge at the downtown Neiman Marcus.

Reported at 3:34 p.m.: a pilferer drove off in a Jeep Wrangler that was parked in the rear carport of an apartment complex in the 3500 block of Normandy Avenue.

6 Saturday

A careless driver rear-ended a GMC Yukon at the intersection of Preston Road and Mockingbird Lane and continued driving southbound on Preston Road without stopping to leave information before 1:10 p.m.

Arrested at 1:31 p.m.: a 28-year-old accused of assault on a peace officer or judge in Highland Park Village.

Arrested at 6:15 p.m.: a 26-year-old accused of driving while intoxicated in the 4100 block of Beverly Drive.

Arrested at 10:51 p.m.: a 25-year-old man accused of driving while intoxicated in the 3400 block of St. Johns Drive.

7 Sunday

Arrested at 2 a.m.: a 25-year-old man accused of public intoxication in the 4300 block of Bordeaux Avenue.

UNIVERSITY PARK

2 Tuesday

Arrested at 7:30 a.m.: a 17-year-old accused of unauthorized use of a vehicle in the 3200 block of Lovers Lane.

A thief drove off in a Hyundai Santa Fe that was parked in Snider Plaza before 2:48 p.m.

Reported at 4:26 p.m.: a scammer altered and cashed a $23,429.13 check from a woman from the 3200 block of Wentwood Drive.

A burglar got into a Chevrolet Camaro and a Ford F150 parked in a garage in the 6400 block of North Central Expressway before 9:25 p.m.

Arrested at 9:46 p.m.: a 58-year-old man accused of assault in the 4300 block of Purdue Street.

3 Wednesday

Reported at 1:34 a.m.: a 20-year-old man accused of public intoxication in the 6100 block of Hillcrest Avenue.

A pilferer took a Coach tote bag, $1,500, and more from a Lexus ES300 parked in the 3900 block of University Boulevard at 12:19 p.m.

A fraudster used the information of a woman from the 4100 block of Bryn Mawr Drive to open a checking and savings account before 5 p.m.

4 Thursday

Reported at 3:06 p.m.: a crook took a glass panel from a Ford F250 in the 4100 block of Hyer Avenue.

Arrested at 9:24 p.m.: a 49-year-old man for a warrant in the 3000 block of Mockingbird Lane.

5 Friday

Arrested at 3:21 a.m.: a 31-year-old woman accused of driving while intoxicated in the 7600 block of Preston Road.

A porch pirate pilfered a package containing clothes from a home in the 3400 block of Asbury Avenue at 12:42 p.m.

A mischief maker damaged a Ford F150 parked in the 8300 block of Preston Center Plaza.

7 Sunday

No time was given for the arrest of a 31-year-old man for a warrant in the 2700 block of Milton Avenue.

No time was given for the arrest of a 41-year-old man accused of assault in the 3500 block of Wentwood Drive.