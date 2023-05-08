Tuesday, May 9, 2023

People Newspapers

People Newspapers

File photo
Crime Park Cities 

Park Cities Crime Reports May 2-7

Rachel Snyder 0 Comments

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: SERIAL SHOPLIFTING

Reported at 11:22 a.m. May 2: Shoplifters stole $13,575 worth of clothes from the Hermes store in Highland Park Village. Shoplifters stole a $460 pouch from the store in a separate incident before 4:17 p.m. Feb. 27. 

HIGHLAND PARK

2 Tuesday

Arrested at 5:33 p.m.: a 33-year-old accused of fraudulent use or possession of identifying information and for warrants in the 4300 block of Lakeside Drive

Reported at 9:39 a.m.: a thief found easy pickings of an Audi Q3 parked in the 3500 block of Lindenwood Avenue that was likely left with the keys inside. 

3 Wednesday

Arrested at 11:28 a.m.: a 28-year-old man accused of driving without a valid license, speeding in a school zone, and parole violation in the 4000 block of Inwood Road.

A burglar took a Tom Ford backpack, a $15,000 pistol, and $10,000 from a Bentley Continental that was parked near the valet stand in Highland Park Village before 2:15 p.m.

4 Thursday

A ne’er do well suspected of a burglary in Preston Center fled after Highland Park officers tried to initiate a traffic stop in the 4200 block of Oak Lawn Avenue, leading officers on a brief pursuit before they lost sight of the vehicle near the Dallas North Tollway at 1:55 p.m.

5 Friday

Crooks tried to use stolen cards to buy items from the Celine store in Highland Park Village at 11:14 a.m. One of the cards had also been used for an $804.46 charge and a $1,288.18 charge at the downtown Neiman Marcus.

Reported at 3:34 p.m.: a pilferer drove off in a Jeep Wrangler that was parked in the rear carport of an apartment complex in the 3500 block of Normandy Avenue

6 Saturday

A careless driver rear-ended a GMC Yukon at the intersection of Preston Road and Mockingbird Lane and continued driving southbound on Preston Road without stopping to leave information before 1:10 p.m. 

Arrested at 1:31 p.m.: a 28-year-old accused of assault on a peace officer or judge in Highland Park Village

Arrested at 6:15 p.m.: a 26-year-old accused of driving while intoxicated in the 4100 block of Beverly Drive

Arrested at 10:51 p.m.: a 25-year-old man accused of driving while intoxicated in the 3400 block of St. Johns Drive

7 Sunday

Arrested at 2 a.m.: a 25-year-old man accused of public intoxication in the 4300 block of Bordeaux Avenue

UNIVERSITY PARK

2 Tuesday

Arrested at 7:30 a.m.: a 17-year-old accused of unauthorized use of a vehicle in the 3200 block of Lovers Lane

A thief drove off in a Hyundai Santa Fe that was parked in Snider Plaza before 2:48 p.m. 

Reported at 4:26 p.m.: a scammer altered and cashed a $23,429.13 check from a woman from the 3200 block of Wentwood Drive

A burglar got into a Chevrolet Camaro and a Ford F150 parked in a garage in the 6400 block of North Central Expressway before 9:25 p.m.

Arrested at 9:46 p.m.: a 58-year-old man accused of assault in the 4300 block of Purdue Street

3 Wednesday

Reported at 1:34 a.m.: a 20-year-old man accused of public intoxication in the 6100 block of Hillcrest Avenue

A pilferer took a Coach tote bag, $1,500, and more from a Lexus ES300 parked in the 3900 block of University Boulevard at 12:19 p.m.

A fraudster used the information of a woman from the 4100 block of Bryn Mawr Drive to open a checking and savings account before 5 p.m. 

4 Thursday

Reported at 3:06 p.m.: a crook took a glass panel from a Ford F250 in the 4100 block of Hyer Avenue

Arrested at 9:24 p.m.: a 49-year-old man for a warrant in the 3000 block of Mockingbird Lane.

5 Friday

Arrested at 3:21 a.m.: a 31-year-old woman accused of driving while intoxicated in the 7600 block of Preston Road

A porch pirate pilfered a package containing clothes from a home in the 3400 block of Asbury Avenue at 12:42 p.m. 

A mischief maker damaged a Ford F150 parked in the 8300 block of Preston Center Plaza

7 Sunday

No time was given for the arrest of a 31-year-old man for a warrant in the 2700 block of Milton Avenue

No time was given for the arrest of a 41-year-old man accused of assault in the 3500 block of Wentwood Drive.

Rachel Snyder

Rachel Snyder, deputy editor at People Newspapers, joined the staff in 2019, returning to her native Dallas-Fort Worth after starting her career at community newspapers in Oklahoma. One of her stories won first place in its category in the Oklahoma Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest in 2018. She’s a fan of puns and community journalism, not necessarily in that order. You can reach her at [email protected]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.