Planning For Second Phase of Holmes Aquatic Center Work Moving Forward

The University Park City Council recently approved a $39,500 contract with Brinkley Sargent Wiginton architects to conduct a feasibility study for the second phase of plans for the Holmes Aquatic Center.

The aquatic center on Lovers Lane within Curtis Park was upgraded in 2018 with improvements to the concessions area, restrooms, ticket office, small pool pump room, and existing meeting rooms.

Plans for the second phase of work there developed at that time include building and structure improvements to the west-end pool building, restrooms, and staff area, as well as a new community center for year-round programming and meeting space.

The work, which includes an assessment of the current building, determining a projected cost for the proposed work at the center, options for project scheduling and delivery methods, and developing an updated concept plan, is expected to take about six weeks.