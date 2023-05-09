Work on Moody Advanced Professional Studies (MAPS) Classrooms Continues

The Highland Park ISD board of trustees recently approved a maximum price of $990,202 from Lee Lewis Construction to finish two Moody Advanced Professional Studies (MAPS) classrooms.

Superintendent Tom Trigg said the classrooms are for environmental architecture and brain science and health classes.

Among the changes from the original project plans were including a lab for working on computation, physics, and engineering rather than one used for working with liquids, biological matter, and chemicals.

Trustee Stacy Kelly asked whether the change would affect the brain science and health class, but Moody Innovation Institute executive director Geoffrey Orsak said the students will have access to other labs on campus as needed.

“I don’t think it will interfere very much because we’ve got access to other labs (in the) high school,” Orsak said. “There’ll be a little bit of inconvenience, but not substantial.”

Funding to finish the project will come from a Moody Foundation grant.

Orsak said the classrooms are expected to be finished shortly before the start of the 2023-2024 school year Aug. 15.

In other news:

The board officially approved hiring Lonnie Jordan as the district’s next athletic director.