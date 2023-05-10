Out & About: Aging Mind Foundation Gala

The Aging Mind Foundation hosted its ninth-annual gala supporting Alizheimer’s disease and other dementia-related research on April 29 at the Thompson Dallas.

The Forget Me Not Gala 2023 began with a cocktail party and silent auction. ​​Following the cocktail reception, guests were invited to take their seats for dinner where they were greeted by gala co-chairs Jonika Nix and Tia Wynne

This year’s beneficiary, Bruce A. Yankner, M.D., Ph.D., co-director of Harvard Medical School’s Paul F. Glenn Center for the Biology of Aging Research, took to the stage to talk about his research on the causes behind Alzheimer’s and dementia.

“We are at a crossroads in the fight against Alzheimer’s disease,” said Yankner. “For the first time, there is solid evidence that we can intervene to affect the cause of the disease and not just modify the symptoms.”

After Yankner finished speaking, the Live Auction began and featured packages such as a Las Vegas vacation with VIP tickets to see Adele in concert, a multi-night stay at a private home in the Bahamas, a multi-night stay at a four-bedroom home in Ruidoso, NM, a private BBQ dinner with Troy Aikman and Chef Kent Rathbun, and more.

After the program, guests enjoyed live music by the Hunter Sullivan Big Band. To conclude the evening, DJ SC performed at the after party.