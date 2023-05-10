Preston Royal’s Tale of Rubble, Resilience, and Return

Building damaged in 2019 tornado finally taking tenants again

Residents of Preston Hollow undoubtedly remember the havoc endured in October of 2019 as an EF-3 tornado descended upon the community.

With winds of up to 140 mph, this storm ripped through the neighborhood, leveling homes, tearing through buildings, and destroying anything in its path.

After nearly four years, the repairs have been largely completed. Residents pulled together, picking up the pieces and rebuilding one of Dallas’ most iconic neighborhoods. In the aftermath, some lost very little, while others lost nearly everything.

Doug Boettcher, a building owner at Preston Royal, saw his share of destruction and has his account of resilience. The notorious twister severely damaged his building at 10711 Preston Road.

“We took a direct hit,” he said. “The tornado was just devastating. It came in from the northwest, right over the Royal Fire Station and right into our building. It took the roof off, blew out the sides and the windows, and just wreaked substantial damage to our property. Then the rains came.”

Like most Preston Hollow residents, Boettcher was home that Sunday evening when the tornado ripped through the area. Once it was safe, he immediately thought to check in on his property and employees.

“When I got there, there was just one car in the parking lot,” he said. “I thought, ‘Oh no, someone is in the building.’”

Through the pitch black, Boettcher rushed into the building and found one of his custodial staff huddled in an upstairs janitorial closet.

“She must’ve had a guardian angel that night,” Boettcher said. “The closet she took shelter in was one of the few areas that weren’t touched by the tornado.”

Boettcher took her home that night, knowing nothing would be the same.

“When the tornado hit, we had 12 tenants in the building,” he said. “But now, we’re starting from scratch.”

If the rebuild wasn’t complicated enough, COVID-19 compounded the stress. Almost as soon as construction began, labor shortages, supply scarcities, and cost increases placed hurdles along the renovation process. It took about three years to bring 10711 Preston Road back from the rubble.

“Basically, we took the building down to its concrete structure and rebuilt from scratch,” Boettcher said. “We added a new elevator, new roof line, all-new electric, solar panels, and an array of energy efficiencies. We really ended up with a great product after it was all said and done.”

The building signed its first client recently, and Boettcher is hopeful about the future.

“If this taught me anything, it’s not to underestimate what life can throw at you, but also not to underestimate the power of resilience, community, and human kindness,” he said.