Faith Friday: Islamic Center of North Texas Hosting Mosque Open House

The Islamic Association of North Texas is hosting an Open Mosque Day May 13 with the goal of fostering “connections between neighbors, enabling them to familiarize themselves with their Muslim counterparts and gain a deeper understanding of the Islamic faith.”

Programming from 3-7 p.m. May 13 at the Islamic Association of North Texas at 840 Abrams Road in Richardson includes a social hour with hijab design, Arabic calligraphy, Islamic artifacts on display, a presentation about Islam and misconceptions, an opportunity to ask questions, a tour of the Mosque, a meal, and more.

The event is a collaboration between the Muslim organizations Islamic Association of North Texas, WhyIslam, and GainPeace.

