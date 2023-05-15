HPISD Community Hosts Reception for Outgoing Superintendent

Highland Park ISD recently recognized outgoing superintendent Dr. Tom Trigg (the district’s eighth) with a reception May 11 that featured current and former staff members, school board members, and some students.

Trigg’s served as superintendent since 2015. Incoming Superintendent Dr. Mike Rockwood’s first day as acting superintendent is May 27.

“It’s been life-changing for us,” Trigg said of his time leading the district. “You need to know and understand what a special place this is and not take it for granted because it’s easy to do.”

During Trigg’s tenure as superintendent, he oversaw the passage and implementation of a $361 million bond program, which resulted in renovations and additions to Armstrong Elementary, McCulloch Intermediate School, Highland Park Middle School, and Highland Park High School; the rebuilding of Hyer Elementary, University Park Elementary, Bradfield Elementary, and construction of Boone Elementary, the first new elementary school in HPISD in 68 years, as well as the new Seay Tennis Center, and the opening of the new William P. Clements Jr. Leadership Center.

He helped create the Moody Innovation Institute, including the Moody Advanced Professional Studies Center at Highland Park High School, and starting in the spring of 2020, led the district through the COVID-19 pandemic.

“When you think about the scope and the magnitude of what he did with his team of individuals in such a short amount of time, it’s really unparalleled, and I don’t think we should underestimate the impact that he had in building a legacy along with former board members and community members,” said outgoing trustee Stacy Kelly.

University Park Mayor Tommy Stewart said the district’s also worked closely with the city as well as the town of Highland Park on issues like school safety during Trigg’s tenure.

“I especially want to acknowledge the collaborative relationship Dr. Trigg fostered with the city and the town,” Stewart said.

Lauren Holloway of the Highland Park Education Foundation reflected on working with Trigg on foundation efforts.

“You partnered with us to really establish a foundation for success and growth together so that we as a foundation could make a big impact,” Holloway said of Trigg.

Former Highland Park ISD communications director Jon Dahlander, who took a job back with Dallas ISD last year, also reflected on Trigg’s time at the helm of HPISD.

“There have been great superintendents who have come before in this school district, and I know that there are going to be great superintendents who come after Dr. Trigg, but none will be as consequential as what Dr. Trigg accomplished during these last eight years,” Dahlander said.

Outgoing board president Tom Sharpe called Trigg a “role model.”

“You have been such a great partner in this journey that, candidly, has been a lot more challenging than I anticipated,” Sharpe said. “You have led us through unbelievable, unexpected challenges.”