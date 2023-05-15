HP Senior Athletes Make College Choices

Callie DeSchryver’s extra few months in the recruiting cycle paid dividends this month when the Highland Park senior signed to play volleyball at Queens University.

DeSchryver was one of five graduating HP athletes honored for their college commitments during a ceremony on Monday.

DeSchryver, an outside hitter who also is a standout on the HP track and field team, committed in April to Queens, an upstart NCAA Division I program in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Also recognized on Monday was Kyle Carlson, a defensive lineman who will join the University of Oklahoma football roster as a preferred walk-on.

A trio of HP boys soccer standouts also finalized their college destinations, including Kyle Barron (McPherson), Rhett Rapuzzi (Mary Hardin-Baylor), and Jake Whitehurst (Washington University in St. Louis).