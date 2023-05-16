Out & About: Crown Block Grand Opening

Crown Block, the new steak and seafood restaurant in Reunion Tower, hosted its grand opening party April 13.

Crown Block was created by hospitality industry veterans and husband-wife business partners Elizabeth Blau and Chef Kim Canteenwall of Blau + Associates and Hunt Realty Investments.

Guests at the grand opening party enjoyed a sushi and chilled seafood display and a dessert bar with everything from turtle peanut butter candy bars to crème brulee doughnut holes and maple cotton candy in the restaurant. They were also able to check out Crown Room, the event space below the restaurant.