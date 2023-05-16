Out & About: 2023 Children’s Health Woodmark Summit
A discussion with notable names May 4 at the 2023 Woodmark Summit in Dallas focused on supporting children’s health.
Pro Football Hall of Fame Quarterback formerly of the Dallas Cowboys and ESPN analyst Troy Aikman; John Isner, tennis player and 16-time ATP Title Champion; and Dallas Stars Foundation President Marty Turco spoke about the importance of giving back, and why they support Children’s Health.
The Woodmark Group is a nonprofit whose members are premier children’s hospitals in the U.S. and Canada, including Children’s Medical Center.
Collectively, the Woodmark Group, the top 27 academically-affiliated pediatric hospital fundraising shops in North America, raised nearly $3 billion in 2022 to help kids and families.
The summit is aimed at continuing education and best-practice sharing to support efforts focused on finding cures, providing exceptional care, and keeping kids healthy.