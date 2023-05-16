Out & About: 2023 Children’s Health Woodmark Summit

A discussion with notable names May 4 at the 2023 Woodmark Summit in Dallas focused on supporting children’s health.

Pro Football Hall of Fame Quarterback formerly of the Dallas Cowboys and ESPN analyst Troy Aikman; John Isner, tennis player and 16-time ATP Title Champion; and Dallas Stars Foundation President Marty Turco spoke about the importance of giving back, and why they support Children’s Health.

The Woodmark Group is a nonprofit whose members are premier children’s hospitals in the U.S. and Canada, including Children’s Medical Center.

Collectively, the Woodmark Group, the top 27 academically-affiliated pediatric hospital fundraising shops in North America, raised nearly $3 billion in 2022 to help kids and families.

The summit is aimed at continuing education and best-practice sharing to support efforts focused on finding cures, providing exceptional care, and keeping kids healthy.

John Isner, Marty Turco, Troy Aikman, and Meredith Land John Isner, Marty Turco, and Troy Aikman