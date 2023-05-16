Scots Cap Turnaround with Lacrosse Title

COPPELL — Just one year after missing the state tournament, Highland Park is once again the top lacrosse program in Texas.

The remarkable turnaround for the Scots culminated with a 14-10 comeback win over The Woodlands in the Texas High School Lacrosse League championship game on Sunday.

The remarkable turnaround coincided with the arrival of head coach Mike Pressler, who was a college head coach at Duke and Bryant for more than three decades before taking over at HP last fall.

In Pressler’s first year, the Scots (18-1) won every game against in-state opponents and finished with 12 consecutive victories overall. They were excellent in close games, winning nine contests by two goals or fewer.

“We revamped the program and I coached these guys like a Division I team,” Pressler said. “It was about them ramping it up and not me ramping it down, and they bought into all of that.”

The championship is the eighth in HP program history and the first since 2015 — when it also beat the Highlanders (21-3) for the crown. The Scots had three runner-up finishes since then before exiting in the quarterfinals a year ago, enabling them to embrace a rare underdog role this season.

“I had no idea what we were getting into,” Pressler said. “Were we hoping for this? Yes. It’s been an amazing run. We found so many different ways to win.”

HP trailed 9-6 early in the third quarter in rainy conditions on Sunday before four goals in a three-minute span gave the Scots their first lead. They pulled away with another three unanswered goals while holding The Woodlands scoreless for the final seven minutes.

Duncan Zielke scored five goals to earn overall MVP honors in the championship game. Paxton Smith was named the top offensive player, while goaltender Ben Abel took defensive honors.

“The seniors wanted it so bad, and they made us want it as much as them,” said Zielke, a sophomore. “It just means so much for all of us.”

In the semifinals on Saturday, the Scots held off a fourth-quarter rally by rival Episcopal School of Dallas, which scored eight consecutive goals in the final 10 minutes to force overtime before HP won 11-10.

“I’ve never been part of a team so disciplined. We worked so hard for this,” said HP senior Frank Mousa. “It’s something you dream about growing up in Highland Park. You watch the guys above you win state titles, and that motivates you.”

PHOTOS: Chris McGathey