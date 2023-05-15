Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Crime Park Cities 

Park Cities Crime Reports May 8-14

Rachel Snyder

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: NOT-SO-CALM CLASS

Sneaky thieves swiped cards and other items from participants in classes at Breathe Meditation and Wellness in the 4100 block of Lomo Alto Drive before 8:12 p.m. May 9, charged $1,050.29 to stolen cards, and tried to charge $1,558.76 more to other stolen cards at a Walmart store. 

HIGHLAND PARK

8 Monday

Arrested at 10:20 p.m.: a 23-year-old woman accused of driving while intoxicated in the 3200 block of Mockingbird Lane.

10 Wednesday

A careless driver backed into a Toyota Tundra parked near Jimmy Choo in Highland Park Village and left without providing information before 8:46 p.m. 

11 Thursday

A pair of shoplifters swiped a $6,300 purse from the Chanel store in Highland Park Village before 2 p.m. 

A crook made off with a leaf blower and hedge trimmer from a pickup truck in the 4300 block of Bordeaux Avenue at 7:49 a.m. 

A pilferer picked up a pair of Prada sunglasses from inside a Porsche Cayenne parked outside Dry Bar in the 4200 block of Oak Lawn Avenue before 10 a.m.

12 Friday

An irresponsible driver hit a Hummer as it backed out of a driveway in the 3500 block of Armstrong Parkway and continued driving without stopping to provide information before 10:35 a.m.

Reported at 4:11 p.m.: A fraudster used the information of a woman from the 3300 block of Drexel Drive to forge checks and withdraw $48,000 from a business account. 

Arrested at 6:02 p.m.: a 28 year old accused of possession of a controlled substance and for warrants in the 3800 block of Gillon Avenue

13 Saturday

A pilferer made off with a Trek mountain bicycle from a bike rack outside the Whole Foods in the 4100 block of Lomo Alto Drive at 5:26 p.m. 

14 Sunday 

Arrested at 1:53 a.m.: a 56-year-old man accused of driving while intoxicated and for warrants in the 3900 block of Mockingbird Lane.

UNIVERSITY PARK

8 Monday

A thief took a pair of Trek Marlin bicycles from a yard in the 3200 block of Rosedale Avenue before 7:15 a.m. 

A crook took stuff from a locker at the Moody Family YMCA in the 6000 block of Preston Road before 6:40 p.m. and used a stolen credit card. 

9 Tuesday

Reported at 10:32 a.m.: a pilferer picked up a bicycle from Highland Park Middle School in the 3500 block of Granada Avenue

A burglar took a Dewalt tool from a construction site in the 4300 block of Southwestern Boulevard before 7:15 a.m.

10 Wednesday

Arrested at 2:29 a.m.: a 28-year-old woman accused of possession of a controlled substance in the 3000 block of Daniel Avenue

Reported at 6:12 p.m.: a ne’er do well took a bicycle from a porch in the 4000 block of Colgate Avenue

12 Friday

A burglar made off with three bicycles and training equipment from an open garage in the 4500 block of Normandy Avenue before 8:15 a.m.

A porch pirate pilfered packages containing clothes from a home in the 2800 block of Stanford Avenue at 11 a.m. 

Reported at 3:34 p.m.: a scammer used the information of a woman from the 4400 block of Windsor Parkway to open a credit card.

13 Saturday

A burglar found easy pickings of sports equipment and more in an unlocked Lexus parked in the 4100 block of San Carlos Drive before 8:33 a.m.

Reported at 12:09 p.m.: how easy was it for a thief to get into a Bentley parked in the 8400 block of Preston Center Plaza and take $10,000, a firearm, and more? The Bentley was unlocked.

A porch pirate took stuff from a home in the 2700 block of Stanford Avenue before 10:56 a.m.

A crook took a Trek bicycle outside Highland Park Middle School in the 3500 block of Granada Avenue before 1:46 p.m. 

Rachel Snyder

Rachel Snyder, deputy editor at People Newspapers, joined the staff in 2019, returning to her native Dallas-Fort Worth after starting her career at community newspapers in Oklahoma. One of her stories won first place in its category in the Oklahoma Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest in 2018. She’s a fan of puns and community journalism, not necessarily in that order. You can reach her at [email protected]

