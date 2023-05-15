Park Cities Crime Reports May 8-14

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: NOT-SO-CALM CLASS

Sneaky thieves swiped cards and other items from participants in classes at Breathe Meditation and Wellness in the 4100 block of Lomo Alto Drive before 8:12 p.m. May 9, charged $1,050.29 to stolen cards, and tried to charge $1,558.76 more to other stolen cards at a Walmart store.

HIGHLAND PARK

8 Monday

Arrested at 10:20 p.m.: a 23-year-old woman accused of driving while intoxicated in the 3200 block of Mockingbird Lane.

10 Wednesday

A careless driver backed into a Toyota Tundra parked near Jimmy Choo in Highland Park Village and left without providing information before 8:46 p.m.

11 Thursday

A pair of shoplifters swiped a $6,300 purse from the Chanel store in Highland Park Village before 2 p.m.

A crook made off with a leaf blower and hedge trimmer from a pickup truck in the 4300 block of Bordeaux Avenue at 7:49 a.m.

A pilferer picked up a pair of Prada sunglasses from inside a Porsche Cayenne parked outside Dry Bar in the 4200 block of Oak Lawn Avenue before 10 a.m.

12 Friday

An irresponsible driver hit a Hummer as it backed out of a driveway in the 3500 block of Armstrong Parkway and continued driving without stopping to provide information before 10:35 a.m.

Reported at 4:11 p.m.: A fraudster used the information of a woman from the 3300 block of Drexel Drive to forge checks and withdraw $48,000 from a business account.

Arrested at 6:02 p.m.: a 28 year old accused of possession of a controlled substance and for warrants in the 3800 block of Gillon Avenue.

13 Saturday

A pilferer made off with a Trek mountain bicycle from a bike rack outside the Whole Foods in the 4100 block of Lomo Alto Drive at 5:26 p.m.

14 Sunday

Arrested at 1:53 a.m.: a 56-year-old man accused of driving while intoxicated and for warrants in the 3900 block of Mockingbird Lane.

UNIVERSITY PARK

8 Monday

A thief took a pair of Trek Marlin bicycles from a yard in the 3200 block of Rosedale Avenue before 7:15 a.m.

A crook took stuff from a locker at the Moody Family YMCA in the 6000 block of Preston Road before 6:40 p.m. and used a stolen credit card.

9 Tuesday

Reported at 10:32 a.m.: a pilferer picked up a bicycle from Highland Park Middle School in the 3500 block of Granada Avenue.

A burglar took a Dewalt tool from a construction site in the 4300 block of Southwestern Boulevard before 7:15 a.m.

10 Wednesday

Arrested at 2:29 a.m.: a 28-year-old woman accused of possession of a controlled substance in the 3000 block of Daniel Avenue.

Reported at 6:12 p.m.: a ne’er do well took a bicycle from a porch in the 4000 block of Colgate Avenue.

12 Friday

A burglar made off with three bicycles and training equipment from an open garage in the 4500 block of Normandy Avenue before 8:15 a.m.

A porch pirate pilfered packages containing clothes from a home in the 2800 block of Stanford Avenue at 11 a.m.

Reported at 3:34 p.m.: a scammer used the information of a woman from the 4400 block of Windsor Parkway to open a credit card.

13 Saturday

A burglar found easy pickings of sports equipment and more in an unlocked Lexus parked in the 4100 block of San Carlos Drive before 8:33 a.m.

Reported at 12:09 p.m.: how easy was it for a thief to get into a Bentley parked in the 8400 block of Preston Center Plaza and take $10,000, a firearm, and more? The Bentley was unlocked.

A porch pirate took stuff from a home in the 2700 block of Stanford Avenue before 10:56 a.m.

A crook took a Trek bicycle outside Highland Park Middle School in the 3500 block of Granada Avenue before 1:46 p.m.