ESD Parents Donate $2M to Endow Campus Leadership

The Episcopal School of Dallas Parents’ Association gave a $2 million gift to further students’ academic excellence by endowing the associate head of school position as part of the ESD 2030 strategic plan.

“By endowing the position of associate head of school, the Parents’ Association is ensuring we will have strong leadership for generations to come,” said David Baad, ESD Hobson family head of school. “… The position is significant to our culture, the partnership with the Parents’ Association, and the development of future leaders.”

Ruth Burke, the current associate head of school, has been at ESD since 1997 and oversees admissions, communications, community culture, and strategic initiatives.

“The Parents’ Association is pleased to lead the way in growing ESD’s endowment with this $2 million gift,” said Maria Link, ESDPA’s 2022-23 president. “We are thrilled to show our support of our beloved ESD with this significant contribution and to honor the role of Ruth Burke in strengthening our community.”

The ESD board of directors approved the ESD 2030 plan on May 4, 2023. The plan focuses on three components: great educators in every facet of school life, ESDistinction – a curriculum of purpose, and investment in our community.

“I have been blessed to work alongside the ESDPA and our amazing volunteers over the years and have felt the tremendous strength and impact of their partnership,” Burke said. “This endowment ensures the school-parent partnership will continue to flourish in the future. What an amazing gift for ESD that makes an impact today and to all of those who come after us.”